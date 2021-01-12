Marion City Council returns to virtual meetings due to COVID-19

In addition, the City Council adopted a resolution regarding COVID-19 leave for city employees. This resolution provides city employees to have leave due to COVID-related circumstances. City officials added a section which grants leave for when they get the vaccine. They said they want to encourage getting the vaccines as much as possible.

Council adopted the resolution and made it retroactive for Jan. 1, 2021.

Mayor Steve Little said he personally knew nine people who have died of COVID-19.

“2021 will be a better year. It has to be,” said the mayor.

Council members heard a report from Landdis Hollifield, city clerk and public information officer. She is leading the “Be a Hero Wear a Mask” campaign on social media to encourage people of Marion and McDowell County to wear a face mask. The campaign consists of photos of local leaders and officials promoting the wearing of face masks. This campaign has been very effective and it will continue.

Hollifield is also leading the “Roll Up Your Sleeve” campaign to promote the COVID vaccine. She is also working to create videos about local businesses and public service workers and how they are being affected by COVID.