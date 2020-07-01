Marion City Council looks at street repaving projects

The Marion City Council covered a long list of items during an exceptionally long meeting Tuesday evening. The agenda included adoption of the 2020-2021 budget, annexation of the old Gibbs Motel property, approving higher water and sewer fees and numerous other matters.
But one of the most important — and costly — items discussed by council members is the plan for repaving streets in Marion. For example, the city will undertake a major project to resurface South Garden Street and replace a sewer line underneath it during this fiscal year.
As they have with previous meetings, the City Council conducted business in a different way because of the COVID-19 pandemic. City officials and the public practiced social distancing and all persons at the meeting wore face masks.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Public Works Director Brant Sikes presented a proposed list of repaving priorities for both fiscal years 2020-2021 and 2021-2022. Like other cities and towns in North Carolina, Marion gets money from the state’s Powell Bill fund. This state money has to be used for streets, sidewalks and drainage projects on city streets.
Under his proposal, the street priorities for fiscal year 2020-2021 would include:
» Resurfacing of South Garden Street from Rutherford Road to State Street, after replacement of the sewer line on the street. Both projects need to be done at the same time. The estimated cost of doing the street resurfacing is $150,758 and that estimate is only the money from the Powell Bill fund. The sewer line replacement is estimated to be $191,655 and that will have to come from Marion’s Water and Sewer Fund. Along with the cost, the repaving and replacement work will involve rerouting traffic around South Garden Street and will cause inconveniences for motorists, said Sikes.
» Crawford Street embankment stabilization. The estimated cost for that work is $45,000 and that would be money from the Powell Bill.
» Patching/general work on various streets. The estimated cost for that work is $38,000 and that is from the Powell Bill.
» Striping and marking on various streets. The estimated cost for that work is $6,000 and that is from the Powell Bill.
The total cost for the 2020-2021 street priorities comes to $239,758 and that amount would come from Powell Bill funding.
Under his proposal, the street priorities for fiscal year 2021-2022 would include:
» Resurfacing of Carson Street between West Court and Cross streets. The Powell Bill money would cover $140,537 for this work.
» State Street drainage improvements (underneath 423 State Street and 451 State Street). The Powell Bill money would pay for $32,290 for that.
» Patching/general work on various streets. The estimated cost for that work is $38,000 and that is only money from the Powell Bill.
» Striping and marking on various streets. The estimated cost for that work is $6,000 and that would be from the Powell Bill.
The total cost for the 2021-2022 street priorities comes to $216,827 and amount would come from Powell Bill funding.
Other street projects for council members to consider are Ridge Street, Morgan Terrace, Oakwood Drive, North Garden and Superior Machine Shop Road.
Sikes and City Manager Bob Boyette reported that the city of Marion has had to undertake several large street projects in recent years, involving the complete rebuilding of streets constructed in the 1950s and earlier with little to no base, resulting in funds being taken away from street resurfacing.
“It’s gotten to the point of being critical with our streets,” said Boyette.
The City Council members talked about a staff recommendation for the city to appropriate an additional amount of at least $100,000 per year to allow Marion to make some progress on street resurfacing. An additional appropriation of General Fund money would allow for additional street work or resurfacing to take place. Mayor Steve Little recommended that City Council appropriate such additional funding. Council members agreed to consider appropriating the funds at their July 21 meeting.
In a similar matter, Little reported to council that he has talked with the vice president of governmental affairs for Norfolk Southern Corp. about the railroad crossing on South Garden Street. Little said he informed the Norfolk Southern official about the “teeth jarring episode” of driving over that crossing. The mayor said he was assured that railroad crews will come back within three weeks to fix the crossing there.
“Finally, finally, I think we’re going to have that happen,” said Little.
In addition to reporting about the streets, Sikes announced four city of Marion employees have earned promotions. Tim Horton has been promoted to superintendent of the city’s wastewater (or sewer) treatment plant and Ben Worley has been promoted to superintendent of the water treatment plant. Likewise, Darrin Maynor has been named to the job of street superintendent and Gary Cook is now the utility maintenance superintendent.
In other business, the Marion City Council:
» Received a donation of $5,000 from Steve Pierce, president of the McDowell Trails Association. This will be used for the replacement of the wooden bridge at the Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway. The initial estimate for materials for a new bridge is in the $8,000 to $10,000 range. In addition, the MTA is asking individuals to help replace this bridge by making donations. Pierce said so far, the MTA has raised an additional $3,000 in donations.
» Heard a presentation from Connect McDowell, the group that is working to make broadband Internet more available in the local community. Chuck Abernathy (executive director of McDowell Economic Development Association), Chris Revis, Keith Buchanan and Kim Effler with the McDowell Chamber of Commerce all talked about the need for high-speed Internet in the county and how it should be regarded as a necessity. After hearing from them, council approved a $2,500 donation to the Connect McDowell effort.
» Heard a presentation from Toby Bramblett, executive director of the Corpening Memorial YMCA. He asked for a one-time $10,000 donation to help pay for the Y’s child care program, which has become more important due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We may have to close doors,” he said, adding he’s going to seek financial assistance from the county and local manufacturers. City officials said they are not able to make direct donations toward social programs but agreed to give $10,000 for the general benefit for the YMCA. This will be done as an amendment to the 2019-2020 budget.
» Agreed to dedicate a public right of way on city-owned property off of College Drive. This is near the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center.
» Authorized the demolition and removal of rundown structures along Alabama Avenue. The structures consist of a dilapidated house and mobile homes at 12, 15, 16, 24, 25, 29 and 30 Alabama Ave.
