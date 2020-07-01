Marion City Council looks at street repaving projects

The Marion City Council covered a long list of items during an exceptionally long meeting Tuesday evening. The agenda included adoption of the 2020-2021 budget, annexation of the old Gibbs Motel property, approving higher water and sewer fees and numerous other matters.

But one of the most important — and costly — items discussed by council members is the plan for repaving streets in Marion. For example, the city will undertake a major project to resurface South Garden Street and replace a sewer line underneath it during this fiscal year.

As they have with previous meetings, the City Council conducted business in a different way because of the COVID-19 pandemic. City officials and the public practiced social distancing and all persons at the meeting wore face masks.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Public Works Director Brant Sikes presented a proposed list of repaving priorities for both fiscal years 2020-2021 and 2021-2022. Like other cities and towns in North Carolina, Marion gets money from the state’s Powell Bill fund. This state money has to be used for streets, sidewalks and drainage projects on city streets.

Under his proposal, the street priorities for fiscal year 2020-2021 would include: