Marion City Council holds public hearings about dialysis center, subdivision

The Marion City Council held five public hearings Tuesday evening on Zoom with the city officials participating from various remote locations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of these hearings concerned a new building for the DaVita Dialysis Center, which will be located in the grassy area next to the former Peebles store. Another was about a new housing subdivision in Marion.

Even though the City Council held five public hearings, council members were not able to take action on any of them Tuesday. Because the meeting was held remotely online, state law requires for the city of Marion to gather public comments 24 hours before the hearing and 24 hours after the hearing before any action can be taken. The City Council will vote on the issues from these public hearings during the March 2 meeting.

One of the hearings was about a subdivision ordinance variance request for a property on U.S. 70 West. This request was submitted by McDowell Square Associates, LLC. McDowell Square is the shopping center where Food Lion and Lowe’s are located. A grassy area is located beside the former Peebles store.

A 9,000-square-foot DaVita Dialysis Center is planned for that grassy area. But approval of a subdivision ordinance variance is needed in order for it to be built.