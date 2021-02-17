Marion City Council holds public hearings about dialysis center, subdivision

The Marion City Council held five public hearings Tuesday evening on Zoom with the city officials participating from various remote locations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of these hearings concerned a new building for the DaVita Dialysis Center, which will be located in the grassy area next to the former Peebles store. Another was about a new housing subdivision in Marion.
Even though the City Council held five public hearings, council members were not able to take action on any of them Tuesday. Because the meeting was held remotely online, state law requires for the city of Marion to gather public comments 24 hours before the hearing and 24 hours after the hearing before any action can be taken. The City Council will vote on the issues from these public hearings during the March 2 meeting.
One of the hearings was about a subdivision ordinance variance request for a property on U.S. 70 West. This request was submitted by McDowell Square Associates, LLC. McDowell Square is the shopping center where Food Lion and Lowe’s are located. A grassy area is located beside the former Peebles store.
A 9,000-square-foot DaVita Dialysis Center is planned for that grassy area. But approval of a subdivision ordinance variance is needed in order for it to be built.
During the public hearing on Zoom, council members heard from one of the developers who stated that this new DaVita center will be a relocation of the existing one in Marion. He said ground should be broken for the dialysis center during the end of March and it should be open by October.
In addition, council held a public hearing about a new housing subdivision planned for Marion.
The new subdivision will be named Peavine Creek and it will be on Georgia Avenue. The subdivision will have nine lots and it meets the allowable density requirements in the R-2 zoning district. Planning Director Heather Cotton said this is an area where there have been problems with illegal activity. The city’s Planning Board recommended that the council approve this subdivision.
Bryce Alabaster, the developer of this planned subdivision, spoke during the public hearing. Mayor Steve Little thanked Alabaster for providing more housing in Marion, which is sorely needed.
“You’re welcome,” said Alabaster. “Wish me luck.”
A third public hearing took place about the proposed annexation of the State Employees Credit Union property on Tate Street. The SECU building is already in the city of Marion but .2 of an acre tract is located next to the SECU which is not in the city. SECU plans to expand the parking lot into that tract. No one from the public commented during this hearing.
A fourth public hearing was about the zoning for that property. The tract owned by SECU is not zoned. The proposed zoning for it would be Office and Institutional zoning. Cotton said she has not yet received plans for the proposed parking lot. No one from the public spoke during this hearing.
The fifth public hearing concerned the zoning rules about electronic messaging signs in Marion. The city’s Planning Board recommended that council to approve some changes in the zoning rules regarding electronic message signs.
Little said he still sees electronic signs in various places in Marion where the brightness is “grossly excessive.”
No one from the public commented during the hearing.
All action on these public hearings will take place at the March 2 meeting.
The City Council was able to vote on other matters during Tuesday’s meeting on Zoom.
Council members adopted the consent agenda, which consists of routine and non-controversial items that can be approved in one motion. The consent agenda approved by City Council included the Feb. 2 meeting minutes, a workplace violence prevention policy and a revised city pay and classification plan.
Council also agreed to consider the sale of city property on North McDowell Avenue. Anthony Paneris submitted a proposal to purchase approximately .17 of an acre of property on North McDowell Avenue for $3,200. Paneris plans to use this land for housing, according to city officials.
But under the law, the city has to go through the upset bid process for 10 days before it can be sold to Paneris. Council approved going through this process.
City officials also voted to negotiate a contract with Hyrostructures, a civil engineering firm for water and sewer systems. Assuming that a contract is successfully negotiated, Hydrostructures will complete a flow study of the Marion’s sewer collection system and an assessment the Clinchfield wastewater pump station’s drainage basin. This will be done in order to find sources of and develop solutions to reduce inflow and infiltration of storm water, runoff and surface water into the city's sewer system, said City Manager Bob Boyette.
Public Works Director Brant Sikes said his department’s second choice for this study is Frazier Engineering. If Hydrostructures is not successful, the city will negotiate with Frazier, said Sikes.
In other business, the Marion City Council:
• Recognized new and promoted employees of the Marion Fire Department. Chief Ray McDaniel introduced the council to new employees Andrew Smith, Robert Mooney and Caleb Parker. He also introduced employees who have been promoted to shift captains. They are Amy Hudgins, Kelly Ballard and Kevin Hughes.
• Heard an update from Sikes about the Community Building’s park. The work to finish the park’s renovations is slowed down because of the recent wet weather but gutters have been installed on the picnic shelter. “Because we had so much rain, they didn’t get much done at the Community Building park,” said Sikes. “We are just waiting on the weather to break.”
• Heard from Boyette about the latest Growing Entrepreneurs Marion class. Marion Business Association Director Freddie Killough has a GEM class that will graduate 10 prospective business owners Wednesday evening. Another GEM class is planned for March.
• Heard a report from Finance Director Julie Scherer who spoke about the replacement of the bridge at the Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway. She is seeking to get estimate for that. The city is also working on the erosion control plan which should solve the flooding problems at the greenway. Scherer and Cotton are looking at getting funding for the plan’s proposals.
• Held a short closed session to discuss a legal matter. A lawsuit was filed by the city of Marion and McDowell County against Dore & Associates Contracting, Inc. and Western Surety Co. This lawsuit is about the bidding process for the Drexel Heritage property cleanup. Both the city of Marion and McDowell County own the former Drexel Heritage property. The McDowell County Commissioners held a similar closed session on Monday about this matter. “The city and county are not ready to announce action on this lawsuit yet, but we anticipate doing so in the near future in open session,” said Boyette to The McDowell News. No action was taken after the closed session just as the commissioners didn’t take action on it Monday.