Marion City Council hears update on COVID-19

Marion officials will continue their positive message of promoting the wearing of face masks and maintaining social distancing as the local community continues to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, local leaders can promote alternative ways of celebrating the holidays like Halloween and Thanksgiving.
That was part of the message from Public Information Officer Landdis Hollifield to the Marion City Council. Hollifield gave Mayor Steve Little and council members an update Tuesday evening about the city's ongoing response to COVID-19.
In her presentation, Hollifield said the community can continue the positive message of wearing a face mask to protect itself and neighbors. She is working on follow ups to the “I Wear My Mask” campaign, where local folks talked about why they wear a mask and for whom. The encouragement of social distancing will be continued.
In addition, local officials can encourage folks to find different ways to celebrate the holidays.
Like so many other things, Halloween will be a lot different this year because of COVID-19.
The downtown trick-or-treating on Main Street and the Fall Festival at the Historic Marion Tailgate Market were canceled to comply with mass gathering restrictions set by the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Even though these two city events were canceled, parents are not prohibited from taking their child or children trick-or-treating independently in local neighborhoods. Churches and other organizations will have trunk-or-treat events.
But the city of Marion strongly encourages parents who choose to trick-or-treat to follow the Center for Disease Control and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services' guidelines for Halloween activities. These guidelines recommend alternative ways of trick-or-treating and other fall-themed activities that families can enjoy. The guidelines recommend that alternative Halloween activities, instead of the traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating, be increased as much as possible.
Alternative activities can include decorating a pumpkin and putting it on display in your neighborhood or having a family enjoy a scary movie at home.
The guidelines can be found online.
NCDHHS Guidelines: https://files.nc.gov/covid/documents/guidance/NCDHHS-Interim-Guidance-for-Halloween.pdf
As for Thanksgiving, you can prepare a meal and bring it to your relatives for them to enjoy.
Numerous events in Marion have been cancelled or postponed because of COVID-19. It remains to be seen how events associated with Christmas or New Year’s Eve will be affected.
But in the meantime, local officials will encourage residents to find different ways to celebrate the holidays.
“This is just temporary,” said Hollifield. “We can do this for a year or so.”
After hearing her presentation, city of Marion officials urged the public to wear a mask to keep others safe and not make this a political issue.
“COVID-19 is not political,” said Mayor Steve Little. “That’s not what it is. COVID-19 doesn’t attack people of one political party. It attacks everybody. The easiest thing to do is to wear a mask.”
In other business at the Tuesday meeting, the City Council heard a report from Planning Director Heather Cotton about river bank stabilization for the Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway and other local riverside parks. Jennings Environmental PLLC proposes to provide consulting services about the stabilization of the river bank at the greenways. The task will be completed by January 2021, and the consultants will work along with the city of Marion, McDowell County and the McDowell Trails Association.
Cotton said she talked with MTA President Steve Pierce and he expects the MTA to give this proposal a unanimous approval. Council members indicated they support this idea but no formal vote was taken.
In other business, the Marion City Council:
• Heard a report by Public Works Director Brant Sikes on the request for a speed hump on Morgan Street near Claremont Street. Sikes reported that a speed and traffic study conducted on the street over a two to three week period in July showed only two of more than 25,000 vehicles, or less than 0.01%, travelled more than 10 miles over the posted speed limit. The city of Marion's adopted policy calls for this percentage to be 15% or more in order for traffic calming measures such as speed humps to be installed. Therefore, Morgan Street did not qualify for another speed hump. No City Council action was necessary.
• Talked about a request by McDowell County for the city to consider installing a flashing pedestrian crossing signal on South Garden Street between the city/county parking lot and the County Administration Building side of the street. This request was referred to the City Council’s Street Committee for review and a recommendation to council at a future meeting.
• Approved the purchase of three new vehicles for the Marion Police Department. They included two Dodge Chargers, that will be marked patrol cars, and an unmarked Chevrolet Tahoe. They will be bought for $129,807, which is $3,193 under budget for these new vehicles.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!