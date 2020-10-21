Marion City Council hears update on COVID-19

“This is just temporary,” said Hollifield. “We can do this for a year or so.”

After hearing her presentation, city of Marion officials urged the public to wear a mask to keep others safe and not make this a political issue.

“COVID-19 is not political,” said Mayor Steve Little. “That’s not what it is. COVID-19 doesn’t attack people of one political party. It attacks everybody. The easiest thing to do is to wear a mask.”

In other business at the Tuesday meeting, the City Council heard a report from Planning Director Heather Cotton about river bank stabilization for the Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway and other local riverside parks. Jennings Environmental PLLC proposes to provide consulting services about the stabilization of the river bank at the greenways. The task will be completed by January 2021, and the consultants will work along with the city of Marion, McDowell County and the McDowell Trails Association.

Cotton said she talked with MTA President Steve Pierce and he expects the MTA to give this proposal a unanimous approval. Council members indicated they support this idea but no formal vote was taken.

In other business, the Marion City Council: