Marion City Council hears report about the city’s business community

Last year, Marion — especially its downtown — was booming with new businesses opening and new jobs being created. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and caused serious problems for business owners.
But Marion has fared better than other towns in North Carolina in weathering this economic crisis.
That was the message Tuesday evening from the Marion Business Association to the Marion City Council. During the regular meeting, Mayor Steve Little and council members heard the 2019-2020 economic report from the Marion Business Association.
MBA President Boyd Phillips gave the report to council.
From July 2019 through June 2020, Marion saw 24 new businesses open, nine of which were in the downtown, and 14 ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held. Two businesses in Marion expanded their operations. As a result, 17 full-time jobs and 12 part-time jobs were added.
But during that same period, 20 businesses closed their doors, which resulted in the loss of 14 full-time jobs and seven part-time jobs, according to the report from the MBA.
Much of this economic hardship is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A lot of businesses have had to scramble and had to think outside the box just to survive,” Phillips told the council.
From July 2019 through June 2020, seven businesses relocated or got a new owner. Recent examples of relocation include Ingenious Coffee Roasters and Flavors on Main. McDowell Local also plans to move to the former location of Ingenious Coffee Roasters. Holly’s Deli has moved into the former Fatz building and has been transformed into J.Hartman’s Restaurant.
In his presentation, Phillips said Marion is faring better than other small towns and cities in the state.
For example, the renovated and expanded Ingles supermarket now has a pharmacy and gas pumps. There is more retail space on the east side of the Ingles building, but that project is on hold due to COVID-19. But the new Zip’s Car Wash is nearing completion and will open soon.
More businesses are scheduled to open within the Larry D. Miller Business Complex. These new businesses will include two restaurants (The Wing Factory and Toonez’s Chophouse), retail shops and a roller skating rink (Marion Hot Wheels).
Taylor Bros. Brewery is planned to open in the old Laughridge Furniture building on West Henderson Street.
The MBA report also covered recent and ongoing developments regarding new housing in Marion. The Phillips Ridge apartment complex is being constructed at the corner of the five lane across from Bojangles. It will have 60 new apartment units. A townhouse development is in the works for Glenview Street. Nine townhouse units are located on Marion Street. The old Gibbs Motel site will have 30 to 36 apartment units. And the future apartment development for workforce housing on College Drive will have more than 160 units, according to the MBA report.
Last year’s WNC Bigfoot Festival received national media coverage and was another big success. However, the Bigfoot Festival and the Mountain Glory festival were both canceled for 2020 due to the coronavirus. As a way to make up for the loss of these events, a Bigfoot scavenger hunt will take place starting next week and it will involve more than 40 businesses.
City Manager Bob Boyette said there are two more downtown events scheduled for 2020: the Christmas parade and the New Year’s Eve celebration. City officials will see in October if these two events can still be held during the pandemic.
After hearing Phillips’ presentation, city of Marion officials recognized Tracy Cotton, who was Marion’s 2019 Main Street Champion.
Cotton was named Marion’s 2019 North Carolina Main Street Champion during the 40th annual North Carolina Main Street Conference in New Bern in March. She was recognized because of her dedication to small business. Every November, Cotton leads Marion’s Shop Small campaign and she has helped create and organize McDowell Masterminds Marketing, which assists local businesses by offering marketing advice. She was also instrumental in organizing McDowell Toastmasters, which helps business owners become more comfortable with public speaking and better with social and networking event. She has served on the Marion Business Association board and is past board president.
But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Marion City Council was not able to recognize her in person for receiving this honor until Tuesday.
Cotton said she will soon accept a new position in another area but added she’s so proud of what has been done in the eight years she has been involved in Marion.
During the meeting, Mayor Steve Little told the council members he is not yet ready to rescind his mask mandate even as the state transitions to Phase 2.5. A month ago, Little issued a Mayoral Order Mandate that required every person in Marion to do these two simple things when in public: (1) Wear a face mask, and (2) Stay six feet apart. Do this on sidewalks, inside businesses and offices, and anywhere you gather. The mandate began Friday, Aug. 7, at 8 a.m. and will remain effect until terminated with a subsequent mayoral order.
Little said he is not yet ready to rescind this order, which has no enforcement mechanism or legal penalty.
In other business, the Marion City Council:
• Was introduced to three new city employees. Finance Director Julie Scherer introduced Andrew Watkins as the new manager for the city’s warehouse, which stores necessary items and equipment that are bought in bulk for use by city of Marion employees. Police Chief Allen Lawrence introduced Ethan Wyatt as a new police officer. Planning Director Heather Cotton introduced Spencer Crawford as the city’s new planner/code enforcement officer.
• Approved a resolution of intent to permanently close an unopened portion of East Grayson Street and a portion of an unopened right of way. A public hearing about this closing will be scheduled and property owners next to East Grayson Street will be notified of council’s intent to close that portion. Planning Director Heather Cotton said this action simply starts the process.
• Approved the release of a reversion clause from a prior donation of city-owned property on College Drive to McDowell Technical Community College. When this 4.9 acre property was donated by the city to McDowell Tech in 2014, a reversion clause was included in the deed, stating that the property would revert back to the city if not used in the future by McDowell Tech for college or public purposes. A workforce housing development is planned for the property and the release of the reversion clause was needed in order for there to be no issues with the property being transferred to another agency so that the new housing development can take place.
• Approved the leasing of a portion of the Mount Ida property to both Sinclair Communications, LLC (for broadcasting WLOS) and UNC-TV for use as the location for translator towers. The 10-year lease for both is $500 per month.
• Talked about the status of the annual dinner that is held to recognize the city’s advisory board members and volunteers. Because of ongoing COVID-19 crowd restrictions, the city of Marion will send a handwritten note and token of appreciation to its volunteers and Advisory Board members. Normally, the city provides these same volunteers with a formal dinner in October, but because of current conditions, Marion officials would like to offer them a small token of appreciation, like a cup or tumbler featuring their advisory board logo or the city's logo. In the future, city officials also hope to provide them with a meal during one of their meetings as a thank you.
