Marion City Council hears report about the city’s business community

• Approved a resolution of intent to permanently close an unopened portion of East Grayson Street and a portion of an unopened right of way. A public hearing about this closing will be scheduled and property owners next to East Grayson Street will be notified of council’s intent to close that portion. Planning Director Heather Cotton said this action simply starts the process.

• Approved the release of a reversion clause from a prior donation of city-owned property on College Drive to McDowell Technical Community College. When this 4.9 acre property was donated by the city to McDowell Tech in 2014, a reversion clause was included in the deed, stating that the property would revert back to the city if not used in the future by McDowell Tech for college or public purposes. A workforce housing development is planned for the property and the release of the reversion clause was needed in order for there to be no issues with the property being transferred to another agency so that the new housing development can take place.

• Approved the leasing of a portion of the Mount Ida property to both Sinclair Communications, LLC (for broadcasting WLOS) and UNC-TV for use as the location for translator towers. The 10-year lease for both is $500 per month.

• Talked about the status of the annual dinner that is held to recognize the city’s advisory board members and volunteers. Because of ongoing COVID-19 crowd restrictions, the city of Marion will send a handwritten note and token of appreciation to its volunteers and Advisory Board members. Normally, the city provides these same volunteers with a formal dinner in October, but because of current conditions, Marion officials would like to offer them a small token of appreciation, like a cup or tumbler featuring their advisory board logo or the city's logo. In the future, city officials also hope to provide them with a meal during one of their meetings as a thank you.