Marion City Council hears from new Chamber of Commerce director

One of Mathews’ duties will be the management of the MEC, the 15,000-square-foot event space within the Larry D. Miller Business Complex. This space has hosted Marion Comic Con, trade shows, boat shows, gun shows and the annual auction by the Rotary Club of Marion. It is also available for private parties and special events.

But the MEC has not seen much activity lately due to the shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. And before the pandemic, local officials tried unsuccessfully to find a corporate sponsor for the MEC. More improvements need to be made to the center before a corporate sponsor will agree to have its name attached to it, according to city officials.

In her new job, Mathews will focus half of her time on strengthening the chamber’s membership and the other half on the MEC.

“Our goal is to create a vibrant and thriving event space in McDowell County, and Emma’s focus along with the strategic plan and support from the chamber and city of Marion will allow that to happen,” said Effler.

After hearing from Effler, Mayor Pro Tem Juanita Doggett made a motion for the city to make an annual contribution of $6,000 to the chamber to support the hiring of Mathews as event manager for the MEC. Doggett’s motion was approved unanimously by the City Council.