Marion City Council hears from new Chamber of Commerce director

At Tuesday’s regular meeting, the Marion City Council heard from Kim Effler, the new executive director of the McDowell Chamber of Commerce, and agreed to increase its annual contribution to help support the new manager for the Municipal Event Center (MEC).
Effective Thursday, Oct. 1, Effler took over the job of executive director of the chamber and she is, to the best of anyone’s knowledge, the first woman to hold this position. At Tuesday’s regular meeting, she gave a presentation to the Marion City Council about her vision for the McDowell chamber.
The chamber’s board of directors and staff spent the beginning of 2020 preparing a five-year strategic plan. It is based upon the chamber’s four focus areas of member value, economic sustainability, community development and advocacy, according to Effler.
“The COVID-19 pandemic allowed us to step back as an organization and ensure that we were considering all the necessary steps to survive during an economic downturn,” she said to council members.
Two major items came to the surface. The first is the need to diversify the chamber’s revenue. The second is a greater focus on the Municipal Event Center (MEC).
In one of her first acts as the new director, Effler hired Emma Mathews to be the new membership engagement and events coordinator.
One of Mathews’ duties will be the management of the MEC, the 15,000-square-foot event space within the Larry D. Miller Business Complex. This space has hosted Marion Comic Con, trade shows, boat shows, gun shows and the annual auction by the Rotary Club of Marion. It is also available for private parties and special events.
But the MEC has not seen much activity lately due to the shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. And before the pandemic, local officials tried unsuccessfully to find a corporate sponsor for the MEC. More improvements need to be made to the center before a corporate sponsor will agree to have its name attached to it, according to city officials.
In her new job, Mathews will focus half of her time on strengthening the chamber’s membership and the other half on the MEC.
“Our goal is to create a vibrant and thriving event space in McDowell County, and Emma’s focus along with the strategic plan and support from the chamber and city of Marion will allow that to happen,” said Effler.
After hearing from Effler, Mayor Pro Tem Juanita Doggett made a motion for the city to make an annual contribution of $6,000 to the chamber to support the hiring of Mathews as event manager for the MEC. Doggett’s motion was approved unanimously by the City Council.
The city of Marion has previously been contributing $15,000 per year to the MEC. Tuesday’s action means the city will increase its contribution by $6,000.
Council members and Mayor Steve Little said they will challenge the McDowell County Commissioners to do likewise.
In other business, city of Marion officials announced Tuesday evening that the annual downtown Christmas parade won’t be held this year.
The reason for the cancellation is the statewide restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest state executive order still limits crowd sizes to no more than 50 people for an outdoor event.
Officials with the city and the Marion Business Association are looking at perhaps holding alternate events for this Christmas season, including having children visit with Santa through Zoom on a computer.
The COVID-19 pandemic has already forced the city to cancel such major events as the WNC Bigfoot Festival, the Mountain Glory Festival, the downtown fall festival and trick-or-treating and now the Christmas parade. City leaders are taking a wait and see approach about whether the downtown New Year’s Eve celebration can be held.
In other business, the Marion City Council:
- Held a public hearing about the closing of an unopened portion of East Grayson Street and an unopened alley. Jared McKesson made the request for this closing. He currently uses this portion of East Grayson Street to access his property. After holding a public hearing which drew no comments, council agreed to the closing.
- Held a public hearing about a proposed change in the city’s zoning rules. This amendment would allow for minor changes in the rules about who can erect a special event sign and permitting of signs during an event in addition to before an event. After holding a public hearing which drew no comments, council agreed to the changes in the rules.
- Held a public hearing about a proposed change in the city’s subdivision ordinance. This amendment would allow for changes about design standards for public and private roads and lots. After holding a public hearing which drew no comments, council agreed to the changes in the rules. It allows for greater flexibility for the development of private streets under specific conditions.
- Held a public hearing about a proposed change in the city’s rules. This amendment would reassign manufactured homes, multi-family development and patio homes within the land use rules. The changes in classification do not change existing development standards. After holding a public hearing which drew no comments, council agreed to the changes the rules.
- Approved the submission of an application for an $800,000 grant for the continued cleanup of the former Drexel Heritage site. If awarded, the local match for this grant is $40,000 and it would be split between the city and McDowell County.
- Approved the purchase of grant-funded fire department equipment, including 32 self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) units, fitted face pieces with voice amplifier and buddy breather capability and other equipment, from Rhinehart Fire Services of Asheville for $229,170, which was more than $19,000 below the amount budgeted for this breathing equipment for firefighters. The city recently received a FEMA Assistance to Firefighters grant for this equipment.
- • Adopted an ordinance allowing criminal history checks on volunteers working for the city. The city has for many years conducted criminal history checks on final applications for city employment. The ordinance received approval from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, as required, prior to adoption of the ordinance by the City Council.
- Talked about the installation of new street lights in Marion. In July, the City Council approved the installation of seven lights on various streets. The lights will be installed and maintained by Duke Energy. The city signed a contract with Duke for the lights earlier this week, so they should be installed in the near future, said City Manager Bob Boyette. The new street lights will be installed on North McDowell Avenue, South McDowell Avenue, Turner Street, Robert Street, Highland Drive and Morgan Terrace.
- Agreed to cancel the Tuesday, Nov. 3 meeting, which is the same night as Election Night.
