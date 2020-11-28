Marion City Council hears about the local homeless population

People in Marion who are experiencing homelessness, both chronic and temporary, need help from the entire local community. And those who are now working to help the homeless want to raise awareness that homelessness does exist here.
That was the message from a group of community activists to the Marion City Council at the most recent regular Tuesday meeting.
On Tuesday, City Council heard a presentation from Niki Palmer with East Marion Pentecostal Holiness Church, Jason Seidel with the Let’s Act Army, Debora Workman with the Marion East Community Forum and Crystal Sweatt with McDowell Mission Ministries.
Palmer spoke to council about how her church is partnering with the Marion East Community Forum, the Let's Act Army, and McDowell Mission Ministries to help the homeless of Marion.
“We are working hard to provide solutions to the issues they face,” she said. “We are seeking the community's help. We are trying to raise awareness regarding this issue.”
Palmer and her husband, the Rev. Jeff Palmer, have a ministry to help the homeless population and the food insecure, particularly in the East Marion community. Their church provides free hot soup at their church to the homeless on Friday evenings and hand out coats and blankets for those in our community who have no other way to keep warm. The Palmers are also active with the Marion East Community Forum.
“We feed food insecure people,” she said to the council. “They have to stay awake at night or they will freeze to death. They are citizens of Marion.”
She added that she and other community activists are doing interviews with local homeless to find out more about their situation and are seeking to get an accurate count of how many homeless people live here. They are also seeking to pinpoint the homeless camps in Marion.
Many of the homeless don’t have a proper place to use the bathroom. Palmer said she and other activists are looking at installing a portable toilet near the Tabernacle Community Garden in East Marion so the homeless have a proper place to use the bathroom.
“We are one community, and it is going to take all of us to find a solution for this,” said Palmer. “Every single one of us is a human deserving of love, care, and a sense of belonging.”
After hearing from the group, Mayor Steve Little said the city of Marion is limited by law as to what it can do regarding the homeless.
“There are things we can’t do,” he said.
He strongly encouraged the activists to speak to the McDowell County Board of Commissioners about the homeless situation in Marion and McDowell.
“They are legislatively authorized to allocate resources in a way we are not,” said Little.
Other council members said the city of Marion cannot financially help other similar causes like the Foothills Food Hub or the MATCH program.
Other business:
In another matter, the Marion City Council voted to close a section of Main Street for an outdoor Christmas Eve service by the First Baptist Church. This service will be open to the entire community. Everyone must wear a mask and there will be social distancing.
