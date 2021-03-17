Marion City Council hears about Adopt-A-Street program

• Heard a presentation from Susan Pyatt-Baker and Anna Branam with the McDowell Arts Council Association (MACA). They gave an update about the activities with MACA and how the arts council has continue to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pyatt-Baker asked the council to consider helping with the major expense of repairing the roofs in the MACA building. The front of the building has two roofs and the repairs for both of those roofs together came to $22,000. MACA made a down payment of $10,000. “I am hoping you could consider $5,000 extra for our roof,” said Pyatt-Baker to council. “That’s our major expense that has come up during the pandemic.” Council members said they would consider the request for $5,000 as they look at the city’s budget. “Having MACA in the middle of downtown is like having Macy’s in the middle of New York City,” said Little. “What would Marion be like without MACA?”