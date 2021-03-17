Marion City Council hears about Adopt-A-Street program

A new program will soon get underway to help keep Marion’s streets and roads clean and tidy.
The proposed Adopt-A-Street program was presented to the Marion City Council during the regular meeting on Tuesday, which was held remotely on Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Planning Director Heather Cotton made the presentation to council. She said the city of Marion is collaborating with Keep McDowell Beautiful to start a new Adopt-A-Street Program. It is established for local organizations, private corporations, community and volunteer groups to actively participate in cleaning and beautifying city streets in Marion by picking up litter along public rights-of-way.
Cotton said there are 21 streets and roads in Marion that can be adopted for cleaning and litter pickup. They will be available for interested groups or organizations on a first-come, first-served basis. An adopted area will cover approximately a one-half of a mile section of a city street or road.
The adoptee will be responsible for organizing four litter sweeps along the adopted street a year in order to maintain active status in the program. Adoptees will be responsible for both sides of the street.
All supplies will be provided by Keep McDowell Beautiful and should be requested no less than five business days prior to a planned cleanup day. The program is a minimum two-year commitment with an annual renewal every year thereafter. Participants that are under 18 years of age must be supervised by one or more adults that are 21 years of age or older, according to Cotton.
After each cleanup, the adoptee is asked to document the cleanup efforts on a form and return it to the city of Marion’s Planning and Development Department for record-keeping.
Cotton said if anyone would like more information, they can contact the city of Marion Adopt-A-Street coordinator at 652-3551.
City officials said they think this is a great program and hopefully it will improve the look of some of Marion’s streets and roads. Mayor Steve Little said he noticed North Main Street, or what many call the five lane, has a lot of litter on one side and hopefully this effort will make a difference. Sugar Hill Road has a lot of trash too, said city officials.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Councilwoman Ann Harkey asked for an update on the skatepark situation.
Earlier this month, council members talked about the future of the Marion-McDowell County Skatepark. This facility provides a central and safe place for skateboarding enthusiasts to enjoy their sport. But it may have to be relocated because of some planned renovations for the McDowell Recreation Center on West Court Street.
In response to Harkey’s question, City Manager Bob Boyette said he and other city staff are looking at two good possibilities for a new location. But a final new place for the skatepark has not yet been determined.
In other business, the Marion City Council:
• Adopted the consent agenda. This included the minutes for the March 2 meeting, endorsement of the North Carolina 2021 Spring Litter Sweep and approval a waiver of charges for collection of large trash items during Spring Litter Sweep 2021.
• Heard a presentation from Susan Pyatt-Baker and Anna Branam with the McDowell Arts Council Association (MACA). They gave an update about the activities with MACA and how the arts council has continue to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pyatt-Baker asked the council to consider helping with the major expense of repairing the roofs in the MACA building. The front of the building has two roofs and the repairs for both of those roofs together came to $22,000. MACA made a down payment of $10,000. “I am hoping you could consider $5,000 extra for our roof,” said Pyatt-Baker to council. “That’s our major expense that has come up during the pandemic.” Council members said they would consider the request for $5,000 as they look at the city’s budget. “Having MACA in the middle of downtown is like having Macy’s in the middle of New York City,” said Little. “What would Marion be like without MACA?”
• Recognized Spencer Elliott for becoming a certified building inspector and Spencer Crawford for becoming a certified zoning administrator.
• Approved the final sale of city property on North McDowell Avenue. The city had to go through the 10-day upset bid process before authorizing the sale of .17 of an acre to Anthony Paneris for $3,200. Paneris plans to use this land for housing, according to city officials.
• Adopted a change in the city’s traffic calming policy. The change in the policy means if a speed hump request for a street is denied, then it can’t be reviewed again for another three years.
• Talked about the April City Council meeting schedule. The regular meetings are scheduled for April 6 and April 20. City staff recommends one more month of Zoom meetings during the pandemic. Council members voted to hold the April meetings on Zoom but they will start having meetings again at the Marion City Hall in May.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing the sale of 0.67 of an acre of city property on Miller Avenue to Todd Miller for $5,500 by negotiated offer and upset bid. The notice of the proposed sale will be published in The McDowell News and the public will have 10 days from the date of publication to submit upset bids. If no bids are received during the 10-day period after publication, the City Council will then adopt a resolution at a future meeting approving the final sale of the property.
• Heard a report from Public Works Director Brant Sikes about the work at the Community Building Park. With the recent dry weather, city crews were able to get much accomplished at the park including the installation of sidewalk and fencing.
• Heard the COVID-19 report from City Clerk/Public Information Officer Landdis Hollifield.