Marion City Council approves zoning for new apartments on U.S. 70 West

During the regular meeting on Tuesday, the Marion City Council approved the zoning for the former Gibbs Motel property on U.S. 70 West, which will be turned into a place for new apartments.

Last month, the Marion City Council annexed the former Gibbs Motel property on U.S. 70 West in the Pleasant Gardens community. The old motel was recently demolished and the 2.25-acre property will soon become the site for an apartment complex with around 30 to 36 units, according to Planning Director Heather Cotton.

C&W Investments LLC is the company behind the new housing complex.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the council held a public hearing about the zoning for this property, It is currently vacant and surrounded by the R-3 Mixed Use Residential Zoning District. It is also at the intersection of U.S. 70 West and N.C. 80 North.

After hearing no comments from the public, council voted to assign the R-3 Mixed Use Residential Zoning to the old Gibbs Motel site.

In addition, city of Marion officials held another public hearing about the zoning for a property on N.C. 226 South.