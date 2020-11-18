Marion City Council approves zoning for housing complex

“Future residential development will provide workforce housing that is currently in limited supply, and housing will be in close proximity to education, job training and supply housing to a workforce,” said Planning Director Heather Cotton.

After hearing no comments from the public, council agreed to change the zoning to R-4 Multi Family Residential.

In a similar matter, council held a public hearing about assigning a zoning to county-owned property on Barnes Road. The current 25.34-acre property is vacant but McDowell County officials intend to use it for public services, such as the new EMS headquarters, and also leverage it for economic development opportunities in the future.

After hearing no comments from the public, the Marion City Council agreed to assign the M-1 Industrial zoning to the county-owned land.

City of Marion officials also took the first step towards the demolition and removal of a dilapidated structure at 80 Riverbreeze Drive. The structure is located on the Catawba River and was severely damaged during Tropical Storm Alberto and later floods. It was originally a seafood restaurant and now is owned by the heirs of Josephine Pittman. The building was most recently used as the home of Iglesia Betel Church.