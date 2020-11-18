Marion City Council approves zoning for housing complex

On Tuesday, the Marion City Council agreed to change a zoning for a property that will someday become the new home for local workers and their families.
The City Council held its only regular meeting for November on Tuesday. One of the many items on the agenda was a public hearing about a new zoning for property on College Drive near McDowell Technical Community College and the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center.
Late last month, representatives of the Dogwood Health Trust and the Gateway Wellness Foundation announced a new housing complex with 168 units would be built next to the Universal Center. This complex is intended to provide affordable housing for people who work in McDowell County.
The new project was announced by representatives of the Dogwood Health Trust and the Gateway Wellness Foundation. It will be built in cooperation with McDowell County, McDowell Technical Community College, McDowell Economic Development Association, the city of Marion and Housing Assistance Corp. The partners in this project plan to build 168 workforce units and they anticipate breaking ground in 2021.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the City Council held a public hearing to change the zoning for that property on College Drive from M-1 Industrial to R-4 Multi Family Residential. The two parcels are owned by McDowell Tech and McDowell County government.
“Future residential development will provide workforce housing that is currently in limited supply, and housing will be in close proximity to education, job training and supply housing to a workforce,” said Planning Director Heather Cotton.
After hearing no comments from the public, council agreed to change the zoning to R-4 Multi Family Residential.
In a similar matter, council held a public hearing about assigning a zoning to county-owned property on Barnes Road. The current 25.34-acre property is vacant but McDowell County officials intend to use it for public services, such as the new EMS headquarters, and also leverage it for economic development opportunities in the future.
After hearing no comments from the public, the Marion City Council agreed to assign the M-1 Industrial zoning to the county-owned land.
City of Marion officials also took the first step towards the demolition and removal of a dilapidated structure at 80 Riverbreeze Drive. The structure is located on the Catawba River and was severely damaged during Tropical Storm Alberto and later floods. It was originally a seafood restaurant and now is owned by the heirs of Josephine Pittman. The building was most recently used as the home of Iglesia Betel Church.
The leaders of the church abandoned the property after they were unable to make the necessary repairs after the Alberto flooding. A portion of the building collapsed into the river after erosion from the flooding. The building is structurally unsound and deemed a risk to public health and safety. The city has received many complaints from neighboring property owners and vagrants were found to be occupying the unsafe building, according to Cotton.
After hearing her report, council voted to move forward with the condemnation procedures for 80 Riverbreeze Drive.
In other business, the Marion City Council:
• Heard the 2019-2020 audit report from Gould Killian CPA Group in Asheville. This firm did the audits for the city’s finances and the Marion ABC Board’s finances. Both audits showed the finances for both to be in good shape.
• Designated Finance Officer Julie Scherer to be the primary agent for the state disaster declaration and City Manager Bob Boyette to be secondary agent. This disaster declaration is about the May flooding event.
