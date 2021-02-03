Marion City Council approves plan for greenway repairs

• Talked about damage to the Morehead Cemetery when someone drove a car through it. Councilman Billy Martin asked for an update on the situation at the historically African-American burial place. Someone recently attempted to drive a car through the cemetery but the vehicle got stuck in the wet ground. As of Tuesday, the car was still there because the ground was too damp for it to be moved. The Marion Police Department is trying to find the owner of that car, which left some ruts in the ground and tire prints. As far as it can be determined, no damage was done to the graves in the Morehead Cemetery. “We can’t let that go by,” Martin said. “Somebody needs to be charged.” He added it was a desecration.