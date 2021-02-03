Marion City Council approves plan for greenway repairs

On Tuesday, the Marion City Council approved a plan to make repairs and changes at the Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway to reduce the damage from flooding.
However, the estimated costs for repairs and streambank stabilization efforts could be anywhere from $171,000 to $328,000. City officials will look into getting grant funding to help pay for this long-term fix for the greenway’s problems.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Marion City Council held its first meeting for February on Tuesday in a Zoom format with the council members and city staff participating from remote locations. This is the same format that was used for the January meeting in order to maintain the safety of city officials, the public and the local news media.
Council members and Steve Pierce, president of the McDowell Trails Association, heard a report about the greenway from Greg Jennings with Jennings Environmental PLLC, an engineering consulting firm in Asheville.
In October 2020, the McDowell Trails Association requested the city to partner with their organization to hire a consultant to evaluate erosion that has occurred along the Catawba River along the greenway. The city agreed to provide half the funding match for this study.
The MTA hired Jennings Environmental PLLC to complete the study of the river bank and prepare a report of the findings along with recommendations and cost estimates for repairs. Jennings’ report calls for streambank stabilization repairs in seven priority areas in order to protect the public’s safety and reduce the damage caused by flooding.
The report by Jennings Environmental identifies erosion problems and potential solutions. On one section of the greenway, the trail could be realigned and the asphalt could be moved further away from the river’s bank. At other sections, stacked boulders could be placed along the river bank while native trees, shrubs and grasses could be planted at another place. These would help stabilize the river’s bank and solve the erosion from flood waters.
“We’re looking at a variety of remedies,” said Jennings.
As for the costs associated with making these repairs, city of Marion officials will look into getting grants from state agencies. Finance Director Julie Scherer said she’s researching to find out what can be obtained for the greenway.
Mayor Pro Tem Woody Ayers asked if there was an interlocal agreement with McDowell County for the maintenance of the greenway. City Manager Bob Boyette said there is one.
After a discussion, council voted unanimously to approve the plan.
“We have no choice,” said Mayor Steve Little. “We have to fix it. We all want to fix it.”
In other business, the Marion City Council:
• Approved the consent agenda. This agenda consists of routine and non-controversial items that can be approved in one motion. The council members approved the Jan. 5 meeting minutes, a report about unpaid 2020 property taxes, an annexation request from State Employees Credit Union on Tate Street as well as adopted the revised planning, building and fire fee schedule.
• Approved the advertising of delinquent 2020 real property taxes. The ad will placed in The McDowell News on March 17 to coincide with McDowell County’s advertising of delinquent 2020 real property taxes.
• Approved the donation of city property. City Planner Heather Cotton is also the executive director of the Marion Community Development Corp. (CDC). It is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to helping provide people with access to safe and affordable housing, financial resources and literacy programs and initiatives that stimulate economic activity It seeks to continue the work of the local Habitat for Humanity chapter. “We are ready to move forward on the second home,” said Cotton. This second home will be built on city-owned property on Wilhemenia Street. It will be built in cooperation with the Gateway Wellness Foundation. Council agreed to donate .82 acre of land for this home. “I share your excitement about this,” said Little.
• Agreed to propose to McDowell County to split the costs of installing solar powered pedestrian crossing signs on South Garden Street near the EMS station on a 50-50 basis, taking into account material and labor costs, and to ask the county to consider splitting the costs of such solar powered pedestrian crossing signs at two mid-block crossings on Main Street.
• Agreed to continue holding the meetings for March 2 and March 16 remotely on Zoom. A planning session would be held in person.
• Talked about damage to the Morehead Cemetery when someone drove a car through it. Councilman Billy Martin asked for an update on the situation at the historically African-American burial place. Someone recently attempted to drive a car through the cemetery but the vehicle got stuck in the wet ground. As of Tuesday, the car was still there because the ground was too damp for it to be moved. The Marion Police Department is trying to find the owner of that car, which left some ruts in the ground and tire prints. As far as it can be determined, no damage was done to the graves in the Morehead Cemetery. “We can’t let that go by,” Martin said. “Somebody needs to be charged.” He added it was a desecration.
• Heard an update on the progress at the Community Building Park. A retaining wall has been constructed at the park and city crews are waiting for the ground to get dry so equipment can be installed to continue the work.