Marion City Council annexes land next to State Employees Credit Union

Heard a presentation from Emergency Services Director William Kehler about the Toe River Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan. The plan has benefits and it is something people don’t think about until there is some kind of disaster, Kehler said. After hearing his presentation, council voted to adopt the 2021 updates to the Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan.

Approved an amendment to the city’s zoning rules regarding electronic message signs.

Approved a new major housing subdivision planned for Georgia Avenue. The Peavine Creek subdivision will have nine separate lots. Cotton said the location for this new subdivision has adequate utilities and is compatible with the development in the surrounding area.

Approved the subdivision ordinance variance request for the property at the McDowell Square shopping center. This grassy section of the shopping center will be the home for the new 9,000-square-foot DaVita dialysis center. But approval of a subdivision ordinance variance was needed in order for it to be built. Cotton said her staff was ready to issue permits for both the Peavine Creek subdivision and the new dialysis center.