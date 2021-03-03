Marion City Council annexes land next to State Employees Credit Union

On Tuesday, the Marion City Council approved the annexation of a piece of land next to the State Employees Credit Union on Tate Street.
The first regular March meeting of the City Council was held virtually on Zoom with the city officials and the news media participating remotely.
Last month, the City Council held a public hearing about this requested annexation, which got no comments from the public. The SECU building is already in the city of Marion but .2 of an acre tract is located next to the SECU which was not in the city. SECU plans to expand the parking lot into that tract.
City Planning Director Heather Cotton said the credit union plans to grade and level this piece of land so the parking lot can be expanded onto it.
After a brief discussion, council voted unanimously to approve the annexation. Later in the meeting, council voted on the zoning for the SECU property that was just annexed into the city. It will be zoned as Office and Institutional.
In other business, the Marion City Council:
Adopted the consent agenda. This consists of routine and non-controversial items that can be adopted in one motion by council. Council voted to approve the Feb. 16, regular City Council meeting minutes, the Feb. 16 closed session meeting minutes and ordered to seal them. Council members also adopted the Baldwin Avenue sidewalk improvement project and approved budget ordinance amendments.
Heard a presentation from Emergency Services Director William Kehler about the Toe River Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan. The plan has benefits and it is something people don’t think about until there is some kind of disaster, Kehler said. After hearing his presentation, council voted to adopt the 2021 updates to the Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan.
Approved an amendment to the city’s zoning rules regarding electronic message signs.
Approved a new major housing subdivision planned for Georgia Avenue. The Peavine Creek subdivision will have nine separate lots. Cotton said the location for this new subdivision has adequate utilities and is compatible with the development in the surrounding area.
Approved the subdivision ordinance variance request for the property at the McDowell Square shopping center. This grassy section of the shopping center will be the home for the new 9,000-square-foot DaVita dialysis center. But approval of a subdivision ordinance variance was needed in order for it to be built. Cotton said her staff was ready to issue permits for both the Peavine Creek subdivision and the new dialysis center.
Agreed to move forward with the condemnation procedures for a dilapidated house at 503 Baldwin Ave. In 2019, city officials agreed to start the ejectment process concerning an elderly couple living in the dilapidated house that was considered “a health and safety hazard” and “unfit for human habitation.” The rundown dwelling was in violation of the city’s minimum housing standards rules. Since then, the elderly owners have passed away and the house is now owned by the daughter. She is planning to remove items from the property, said Cotton to council members. “I hope she removes items with great care because I would be concerned that the floor might give way and she could be seriously injured,” said Mayor Little.
Approved the purchase of vehicles for the Marion Police Department and the city’s Street Division. The city will buy a replacement truck for the Public Works Department’s Street Division. Council approved buying a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab truck from Modern Chevrolet in Winston-Salem, through the N.C. Sheriff’s Association procurement program, for $31,000. Likewise, council approved the purchase of two replacement patrol cars for the Police Department. The city will buy two Dodge Chargers from Ilderton Dodge in High Point, through the N.C. Sheriff’s Association procurement program, for $25,442 each, for a total of $50,884, plus the cost of vehicle upfit.
Heard a report about the Arbor Day event from City Clerk/Public Information Officer Landdis Hollifield. On Friday, March 12, city officials and members of the Tree Board will hold a small Arbor Day celebration at the South Main Street Park. Two trees will be planted and dedicated. One will be dedicated to our health care and emergency workers and the other will be dedicated in memory of local people who have died of COVID-19.
Heard a report from Police Chief Allen Lawrence about overdose prevention in the local community. He also talked about a new video about overdose prevention that features himself, Emergency Services Director William Kehler and Sheriff Ricky Buchanan.
Heard a report from Public Works Director Brant Sikes about the work at the Community Building Park. “Slowly but surely, as weather allows, we are getting more done,” he said.