Marion bicyclist killed in wreck on U.S. 70 West bridge

A Marion bicyclist was killed Saturday night when he was struck by a vehicle on the bridge over the Catawba River along U.S. 70 West.
The accident happened at 8:56 p.m. Saturday on the bridge near Major Conley Road. Emergency personnel were called to the scene for a bicyclist that had been struck by a car.
First Sgt. Mark Cline with the N.C. Highway Patrol reported that Larry Dean Smith, 57, of Gallant Knight Drive in Marion was the bicyclist. As he crossed the bridge, he lost control of his bicycle and fell onto the road. Smith was struck by a vehicle driven by Mary Edgerton, 66, of Kevin Court in Marion, who was traveling behind him.
The first arriving units found Smith pinned under the vehicle. EMS paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. Edgerton was not injured. She was driving a 2003 Mercedes, according to Cline.
In addition, Smith had a passenger on the back of his bicycle. Marissa Painter, 21, of Chris Drive in Marion, received minor injuries, according to Cline.
This accident was investigated by the N.C. Highway Patrol. Cline said no charges are anticipated in connection with this fatal accident. He said there was not much visibility on the bridge at that time of night and the driver had nowhere to go to avoid hitting Smith.
