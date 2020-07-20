Man presumed drowned at Lake James
Emergency workers were back at Lake James on Monday, searching for a swimmer who went missing Sunday evening. Rescue and recovery efforts included divers, sonar and drones.

 MEGAN GOUGE

As of 3:15 p.m. Monday, emergency personnel continued searching for a swimmer who went missing on Lake James.

On Sunday at approximately 6:20 p.m., McDowell 911 Center received a call about a possible drowning at Lake James near Big Island. McDowell County Rescue, McDowell EMS, McDowell Emergency Management, Hankins-North Fork Fire Department, Nebo Fire Department, N.C. Wildlife and the McDowell Sheriff’s Office responded to the area, according to Craig Walker, deputy director of McDowell Emergency Management.

Walker said the missing swimmer is a white male in his 40s. He was not sure if the man was alone or swimming with others.

A search of the area was conducted until midnight and resumed on Monday at 8 a.m. Caldwell County Emergency Management, Burke County Rescue and Henderson County Rescue are assisting with the search.

McDowell County Rescue Squad was the lead agency on recovery operation and N.C. Wildlife is conducting the investigation of the likely drowning.

“At this time, the search continues with units on scene,” said Walker at 3:15 p.m.

