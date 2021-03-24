MACA’s No Name Book Club marks one-year virtual anniversary

The No Name Book Club is approaching its one-year virtual anniversary and has a full line of book selections for 2021.

No Name Book Club is hosted by Melanie “Mel” Rodriguez and McDowell Arts Council Association (MACA) and welcomes new members every month. Anyone is welcome to join, and there is no cost or fee to join the book club. The official bookmark reads “A book club for all folks!” according to a news release.

Through a collaboration with the McDowell County Public Library, staff from the library have the book club list on-file and can help coordinate check-out of books on the book club’s list or audio versions for those who have a library card.

The group's Web page and meetings are hosted by MACA on the Zoom platform. The book club’s Web site includes all of the book selections for 2021 and instructions on how-to-join via Zoom or how you can join by phone call.

The club hopes to safely transition to in-person meetings eventually, with the option of virtual participation still available.

Rodriguez said, “I want people to know that our book club is laid back, yet we still discuss important topics. We have fun, connect to new people, and hopefully broaden our reading with diverse selections.”