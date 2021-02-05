Love is in the air for Valentine’s Day at the Tailgate Market

Love is in the air at the Historic Marion Tailgate Valentine Market Friday, Feb. 12 and Saturday, Feb. 13. Hours are noon to 4 p.m.
The Market is located in the city of Marion parking lot at the intersection of 67 West Henderson St. and Logan Street.
Show love to your Valentine with goodies and gifts from the Marion Tailgate Market vendors. All products are hand-crafted, locally made or locally grown. Several of your favorite Market vendors will be there. Follow on Facebook for regular updates.
Happy Valentine’s Day and we will see you May 4 for the opening day of the 2021 Historic Marion Tailgate Market.
What would Valentine’s Day be without Valentine cookies? This a very easy recipe that would be good for children to make for a Valentine’s Day treat.
Strawberry Valentine Chex Mix
4-6 cups Rice Chex cereal
1 8- oz bag Strawberry Candy Melts
Or
1 bag of white chocolate baking chips (12 ounces) and 1 box of Strawberry Creme Pudding (pudding – not gelatin) Valentines M&M's and/or Sprinkles
Instructions
Measure out Chex cereal into a large bowl. Note: if you're using the Strawberry Candy Melts, you'll use 4 cups of cereal. If you're using the white chocolate chips and pudding mix, you'll use 6 cups of cereal.
Pour chocolate into a small glass dish. Add 1/2 teaspoon shortening, if desired, to help the chocolate coat the cereal easier. Microwave for 1 minute 20 seconds. Let sit in the microwave for 3 minutes. Remove and gently stir. If chocolate loves its shape and looks smooth, it's done. If not, return to the microwave in 15 second increments, letting it sit for 2-3 minutes each time, until melted and smooth.
If you used White Chocolate Chips and pudding mix: Add 4 tablespoons of the strawberry creme pudding into the white chocolate and stir gently until smooth. Add 2 drops of red food coloring, if desired.
Pour the chocolate mixture over the Chex cereal and stir gently to coat.
Transfer cereal mixture to a large piece of wax paper. Sprinkle with M&M's and Valentines sprinkles, if desired. Let cool to set. Break pieces and store in an airtight container to save. Candy can be made up to three to four days ahead, if desired. It saves well.