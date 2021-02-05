Love is in the air for Valentine’s Day at the Tailgate Market

Love is in the air at the Historic Marion Tailgate Valentine Market Friday, Feb. 12 and Saturday, Feb. 13. Hours are noon to 4 p.m.

The Market is located in the city of Marion parking lot at the intersection of 67 West Henderson St. and Logan Street.

Show love to your Valentine with goodies and gifts from the Marion Tailgate Market vendors. All products are hand-crafted, locally made or locally grown. Several of your favorite Market vendors will be there. Follow on Facebook for regular updates.

Happy Valentine’s Day and we will see you May 4 for the opening day of the 2021 Historic Marion Tailgate Market.

What would Valentine’s Day be without Valentine cookies? This a very easy recipe that would be good for children to make for a Valentine’s Day treat.

Strawberry Valentine Chex Mix

4-6 cups Rice Chex cereal

1 8- oz bag Strawberry Candy Melts

Or

1 bag of white chocolate baking chips (12 ounces) and 1 box of Strawberry Creme Pudding (pudding – not gelatin) Valentines M&M's and/or Sprinkles

Instructions