Long, lovely walk: Mountains to Sea Trail to the North Fork Footbridge

You will start climbing the switchbacks. Take some time to look at the views. With the leaves gone, you can pick out a few mountains to the east.

After a while, the trail comes out on an obvious roadbed. Turn to the right. After a short distance, the markers will take you to the left on the main Forest Service road and straight to the top of the hill.

At the top of the hill, look to the left. The Mountains to Sea becomes a single track once more and leads you down the back slope. Again, stop and look at the views.

After what I believe is the prettiest part of the trail, you will continue down the slope until you reach the FS road. Down a little set of wooden stairs then a left turn.

You will join the service road for the last time and continue down to the bridge. MTS crosses the bridge and climbs Dobson’s Knob and heads to the east. For this hike, we will stop and enjoy the footbridge.