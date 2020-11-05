Long, lovely walk: Mountains to Sea Trail to the North Fork Footbridge

Some of you will recognize parts of this route. We hiked it earlier in the year, using it as an exercise trip.
Now, the weather is cooler, and the leaves are down so we can take advantage of another trail that is available to us. This time we will hike the Mountains to Sea Trail from a familiar parking spot to the Catawba River.
Mountains to Sea Trail to the North Fork Footbridge
Difficulty: Moderate to strenuous.
Shoes: A light- to medium-weight hiking boot that supports the ankle. A lot of the trail is single-track with some rocks and roots. You will need good traction going uphill and good support on the descent.
Time: Expect to spend 3 – 6 hours on the trail if you plan to go to the river bridge.
Distance: It is an out-and-back. Total distance round trip is a little more than nine miles. Elevation gain is about 150 feet to top, then down to the bridge. Remember, you gain the same on the way back. You will encounter steep sections in both directions but there will be plenty of switchbacks to ease the steepness.
Safety: The trail is rated as moderate. I agree with a few exceptions. When you are on the Forest Service road, you will have to endure a couple of sections that are, more or less, straight up. Not many, and not long. As always, take plenty of water and a snack. Monitor how you feel. You will probably need to layer your clothing which usually mandates a day pack. Be aware of the heat. Even in cool weather, your body can get too warm.
Courtesy: You may encounter riders and horses along the way. Standard protocol on the trail. Horses, then bikers, then hikers. Take a mask with you.
How to get there: From Marion, take US 221 North toward Sevier. About a mile before you get to the turn off to the American Thread Plant, there is a small community called Woodlawn. You will see a small park and picnic area on the left. Look for parking areas on either side of the road. Be careful; a left turn into the park from here is across 221.
The trail starts at the service road gate on the east side of the highway.
The Trail: From the gate, it’s a simple trail to follow. Just stay on the forest service road. Go up and over the first little hill. You will pass a helicopter landing area on your left. About a half-mile in, you will see a small clearing on the left side of the road. This is where the Mountains to Sea trail leaves the forest service road and becomes a winding single-track trail up the mountain. This time take the left turn and work your way through the meadow until an obvious trail develops. You will need to pay attention and look for the round white blazes until you feel comfortable with a definite trail under foot. Both Mountain to Sea and the Forest Service road will eventually end at the bridge.
You will start climbing the switchbacks. Take some time to look at the views. With the leaves gone, you can pick out a few mountains to the east.
After a while, the trail comes out on an obvious roadbed. Turn to the right. After a short distance, the markers will take you to the left on the main Forest Service road and straight to the top of the hill.
At the top of the hill, look to the left. The Mountains to Sea becomes a single track once more and leads you down the back slope. Again, stop and look at the views.
After what I believe is the prettiest part of the trail, you will continue down the slope until you reach the FS road. Down a little set of wooden stairs then a left turn.
You will join the service road for the last time and continue down to the bridge. MTS crosses the bridge and climbs Dobson’s Knob and heads to the east. For this hike, we will stop and enjoy the footbridge.
When you get to the bridge that spans the North Fork of the Catawba River stop and have a snack if you brought one. You earned it. This is a great place to take some pictures and just amble for a while. If you are lucky enough to hear the train blow, there’s a couple of things you can do. Head across the bridge to get a closer look as the train goes by, (careful, the engineer isn’t watching for you to come out of the woods) or you can enjoy it from the middle of the bridge. As the train passes, the bridge gently bobs up and down. Pretty cool.
After you have rested, head back up the hill. Same way out as you came in.
Or, if you want to get a different perspective, take the FS road all the way back to the car.
For those of you who keep score, this will allow you to check the box on another four miles or so of the MTS. Enjoy.
A Personal Note: To my sisters and brothers who have worn the uniform of this country and to the spouses and family who support us: As Veterans Day approaches, I want you to know that I never take a single step on any trail, anywhere, that I am not keenly aware of the sacrifices that allow me to do so. I hike freely and I write freely because so many have made it possible. We did a good job. We should be proud.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!