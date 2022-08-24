Youth profile: Future of McDowell shaped by community, crafts and care

Editor’s note: The Community Engagement Project plans to highlight some youth in our community over the next couple months and this is the first of those feature stories.

The future of McDowell can be seen through the actions, accomplishments and even struggles of the next generation. Like many in the community, our youth focus on the problems around us, but luckily, there is something to be said about facing those issues through the eyes of someone growing up in our community.

Avery Taylor’s interest in the process of upcycling consumer waste (plastic bags) into “plarn” (plastic yarn) stemmed from idle time during the pandemic. Through TikTok and video tutorials by various fiber artists, Avery became interested in crocheting mats made from plastic bags. These mats are easily rolled, folded and durable. Mats could be crocheted within a few hours, and the plastic yarn is capable of providing comfort on hard surfaces while being lightweight. After accomplishing a few mats on her own, Taylor spoke to a school counselor and realized the impact the PLARN project could have if shared with other students and community members. If more mats could be made, they could be used to help individuals in McDowell without homes.

That's when Avery decided to start the Hooks & Hearts Club. Avery says about the Hooks & Hearts Club: “We started with sleeping mats for people experiencing homelessness, but not all of those people need sleeping mats — they may need clothes, toiletries, and other necessities. For this reason, we’ve begun to make reusable bags as well. The plan is to sell these bags and donate the profits to local homeless shelters, contributing to making those necessities more accessible for those who may be less fortunate.”

While Avery's hope is that the project will provide useful tools to people experiencing homelessness, she wishes to inspire community members to become involved in projects that will benefit those in need. Interest in the project has grown locally, and Avery would love to encourage others to use their skills and talents to create their own projects for the good of our community as a whole.

If you would like to help Avery or the Hooks & Hearts Club, please know they are well-stocked on plastic bags. A plastic bag drive took place last year in which McDowell County elementary and middle schools competed to see who could collect the greatest number of plastic bags. (Shoutout to Eastfield Elementary for collecting the most!) However, they would be incredibly grateful for donations of time in helping with the project — meetings are held at the local YMCA on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. during the summer — and of crochet hooks, if anyone has some that they would like to share! Please reach out to Community Engagement Project if you would like to help (ginger@westmarion.org).

With so many youth looking for solutions in our community to address issues that affect not only McDowell, but the world around us, Community Engagement hopes to highlight some of the work by young adults throughout the region. Community Engagement Project will be sharing some of these individuals through a small social media campaign known as #FutureOfMcDowell.

About the Community Engagement Project:

● As a part of West Marion Community Forum Inc., Community Engagement Project works to strengthen ties in the community through creating equitable and accessible opportunities in McDowell County.

● Supporting Voter Engagement Project-McDowell and other community programs, Community Engagement Project lifts up individuals and organizations that provide inclusive engagement with foothills residents.

● Creating healthy, sustainable programs with a lasting effect in McDowell.

Visit www.westmarion.org/ to learn more or www.instagram.com/cep_mcdowell/?hl=e.

About Hooks & Hearts Club:

• Meetings are held at the local YMCA on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. during the summer. Feel Free to Reach out to Community Engagement Project or the YMCA if you’d like to donate or help. Be sure to specify the Hearts & Hooks Club.