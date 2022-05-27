Young Scouts collect 105 bags of food for dogs, cats in McDowell

Two young Cub Scouts collected 105 bags of food for homeless dogs and cats in one day.

Webelos Scouts Sean Silvers and Joey Kime, both 9, are members of Troop A12 in Old Fort. Sean Silvers is the son of Travis and Michelle Silvers while Joey is the son of Joe and Jennifer Kime, according to their Scoutmaster Joshua Creasman.

In the Boy Scout organization, the young scouts have to do community service in order to earn a certain rank. The boys heard about homeless animals with the Mercy Fund Animal Rescue needing food so they decided to do a food drive for them.

On Saturday, the boys set up a table outside the Food Lion store in Marion where they asked for donations of food and money. Through their efforts on that day, the two boys were able to collect 39 bags of dog food and 66 bags of cat food for Mercy Fund Animal Rescue.

The leaders of the Mercy Fund said they wanted to thank the boys and everyone in the community who stopped by with food or money donations. They also wanted to thank Food Lion and Frisbees in Old Fort for assisting in this endeavor.

“What the boys get out of it is they are helping a needy organization and they are getting their community service hours completed,” said Creasman. “I have been a Scoutmaster since 2007. Every time we do a project, I am real proud of them.”

Mercy Fund Animal Rescue leaders said they very much appreciate the good work done by these young Scouts.