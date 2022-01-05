Young man from McDowell graduates with honors from Navy boot camp

Prince has two older brothers and two younger sisters. His older brother Austin was the first one in the family to go to college while Anthony was the first in his family to join the military.

“It is ice cold up there with intense training pushing more on mental strength than physical,” he said to The McDowell News. “It took commitment and initiative to stay focused and locked on for those two months. When I got there on Aug. 29, I was faced with a two-week quarantine. I’d say those first two weeks were the most difficult of all because the food was the same every day and we couldn’t do any training during those two weeks with maybe an hour outside a day, if we were lucky, and we were not allowed to leave the compartment for anything besides chow.”