Young Eagles take flight at Marion’s Shiflet Field

On a beautiful Saturday, some “young eagles” flew high up into the clear blue sky over Marion.
EAA Chapter 1662 is a non-profit organization registered in North Carolina. It is a chapter of the international Experimental Aircraft Association which puts on the world’s largest general aviation event in Oshkosh, Wis. each year along with other programs. The chapter is based at Marion’s own airport, Shiflet Field.
“EAA Chapter 1662 aims to help bring folks into the world of aviation who might otherwise not have the opportunity or means to take their first big steps towards learning how to fly, building airplanes, and participating in the wonder of flight,” reads the Website for the chapter. “Aviation is hard! And aviation, believe it or not, is really a community of people celebrating the myriad ways to fly for joy and business and everything in between. Aviation is more about the people than the planes, and the next generation of aviators is sorely needed. People solve hard problems to make planes and learn to operate them safely.”
EAA chapters hold what are called “Young Eagle Rallies” throughout the year, where kids and their parents who sign up in advance and sometimes even the day of the event get a chance to fly with one of several pilots who bring their personal aircraft out to give the gift of flight. All pilots must undergo youth protection background checks in order to participate, according to Brian Berryhill, Young Eagles coordinator for Chapter 1662.
The event is designed for young people ages 8 through 17. They get a free airplane ride and should they choose, a lot of information and help about pursuing a career in aviation. On Saturday, EAA Chapter 1662 hosted a its first Young Eagles event at Shiflet Field.
A total of 28 registered kids and teens enjoyed plane rides, along with a multitude of siblings parents and grandparents. Berryhill said he and the other chapter members wanted to thank everyone involved for stepping up and helping out.
“The wind early caused us to push the start time but everyone was very patient and tons of smiling faces,” he said to The McDowell News. “We thank the people of McDowell for coming out and supporting the event.”
Berryhill said the pilots, the families and especially the young people really enjoyed themselves on Saturday.
“Almost every flight we done was first-time fliers,” he said to The McDowell News. “There was a couple that had flown passenger jets but not small planes. We look forward to the next one.”
With their small planes, EAA Chapter 1662 members will continue to encourage young folks to consider a future in aviation.
Chapter 1662 is a new chapter that has been around for five months or so. Brooks Mershon is the chapter’s president. He is the pilot of the red biplane sometimes spotting doing aerobatics in the sky over McDowell. He is sponsored by Ingenious Coffee Roasters.
Berryhill said the chapter has plans to offer more Young Eagles flights as well as Eagle Flights (which is the same thing for anyone 18 and older interested in learning to fly). The members are working with the school system as well for some other possible opportunities in the future.
“All of us at Shiflet Field cannot help but feel that aviation is a worthy enough cause to devote much of our time, money and energy,” reads the Website. “We aim to spread the love of aviation just as those before us have done so that we can fly. A life in aviation has kept many of us out of trouble and in the air.”
For more information, visit https://www.9alpha9.org/