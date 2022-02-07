Young Eagles take flight at Marion’s Shiflet Field

On a beautiful Saturday, some “young eagles” flew high up into the clear blue sky over Marion.

EAA Chapter 1662 is a non-profit organization registered in North Carolina. It is a chapter of the international Experimental Aircraft Association which puts on the world’s largest general aviation event in Oshkosh, Wis. each year along with other programs. The chapter is based at Marion’s own airport, Shiflet Field.

“EAA Chapter 1662 aims to help bring folks into the world of aviation who might otherwise not have the opportunity or means to take their first big steps towards learning how to fly, building airplanes, and participating in the wonder of flight,” reads the Website for the chapter. “Aviation is hard! And aviation, believe it or not, is really a community of people celebrating the myriad ways to fly for joy and business and everything in between. Aviation is more about the people than the planes, and the next generation of aviators is sorely needed. People solve hard problems to make planes and learn to operate them safely.”