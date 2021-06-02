Young 'dreamer' gets a surprise at Marion Children's Center graduation

A young wife and mother in McDowell County is working hard to make sure her dreams come true in this country.

Last Thursday evening, the First Baptist Church of Marion Children’s Center held its graduation ceremonies for the pre-kindergarten students. A total of 17 pre-K students made up the class of 2021. Their names are Abigail, Blakely, Della, Elynor, Everly, Harper, Holden, Ivan, James, Joanna, Landon, Lincoln, River, Savannah, Trinidy, Tyler and Zayden.

But these youngsters were not the only ones to receive a diploma that evening.

Susana Leyva-Blas, 26, works as an assistant teacher with the N.C. pre-K class at the First Baptist Church Children’s Center (FBCC). Center Director Mary Lewis said Leyva-Blas is a “dreamer” whose family came to the United States from Mexico.

The term “dreamer” refers to immigrant young people who qualify for the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors (DREAM) Act. The act is legislation first introduced to the U.S. Congress in 2001 that would create a pathway to citizenship for immigrant youth who were brought to the United States as children without documentation. They have grown up in this country and consider themselves to be American, but lack the documents to fully participate as citizens, according to online sources.