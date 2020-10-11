You load 31 tons and what do you get? Cleaner water

Up and down the Catawba-Wateree River Basin on Saturday, Oct. 3, more than a 1,300 volunteers took to the water, shorelines and riverbanks to pick up 61,558 pounds — or nearly 31 tons — of trash during the annual Catawba Riversweep.

“Thank you to all of the volunteers, boat captains, site captains, group leaders, and mentors who worked hard to clean up our lakes and streams,” the Catawba River Foundation said in a Facebook post.

Close to home, more than 50 volunteers participated in the Lake James clean up as part of the Riversweep and removed over 1,600 pounds of trash.

N.C. Cooperative Extension’s Keep McDowell Beautiful program partnered with the Catawba Riverkeeper, Lake James Environmental Association, Moose Lodge #1705, the Arbor neighborhood residents, and other local groups to coordinate the event, said Matt Burneisen of Keep McDowell Beautiful and the N.C. Cooperative Extension Center.

Lake James State Park hosted the dumpsters and headquarters for the event at Hidden Cove Boat Ramp. Staff from the State Park also helped to haul trash from the boats up to the dumpster. The dumpsters were provided by McDowell County Public Works.