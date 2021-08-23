You can find tasty figs at the Marion Tailgate Market

We can’t wait to see you at the market this week!

Stop by on Tuesday (3 to 6 p.m.) and Friday (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) of this week and pick up figs, squash, cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers, eggs, okra, corn, and other fresh vegetables. Don’t forget - this is our last Friday market of the season.

This Tuesday, Heirloom Annie Farms will have quail that is spatchcocked and ready to grill.

Did you know we accept EBT/SNAP, Credit, and Debit at the market? EBT/SNAP users can use Market Fresh Bucks to double up to $40 ($20 in EBT, $20 in Fresh Bucks) to provide additional funds for fresh, seasonal items to supplement their Food and Nutrition Income. Please stop by the information booth to find out more information.

We are located under the covered shelter in the parking lot at the intersection of Henderson and Logan streets. For more Market information, please call 652-2215. Watch for weekly updates on Facebook at Marion Tailgate Market, and check out the new Marion Tailgate Market website (https://www.mariontailgatemarket.com/)

Here is an easy way to oven roast the fresh figs you get at the market this week.