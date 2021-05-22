 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
You can find spring turnips at the Marion Tailgate Market
0 comments

You can find spring turnips at the Marion Tailgate Market

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
You can find spring turnips at the Marion Tailgate Market

Here are some spring turnips from Treadway Smith Farm, and they can be found at the Marion Tailgate Market. The Market is now open every Tuesday, 3 to 6 p.m. Support your local farmer.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

The Marion Tailgate Market is open 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday. Stop by and get lettuce and onions, micro greens, quail and duck eggs and other early spring veggies.

Get a loaf of fresh bread, herb bread, jams, jellies and sauces. Try the fried pies. Support your local farmer. The Market is open every Tuesday 3 to 6 p.m.

No cash is not a reason to miss the Market. Marion Tailgate Market accepts cards; credit, debit and EBT. EBT/SNAP users can use Market Fresh Bucks to double up to $40 to provide additional funds for fresh, seasonal items to supplement their Food and Nutrition Income.

The Market is located at the parking lot at the intersection of Henderson and Logan streets.

For more Market information, call 652-2215. Watch for weekly updates on Facebook Marion Tailgate Market. Check out the brand new Marion Tailgate Market Website.

My family love oven roasted veggies and spring turnips are wonderful and easy to roast. I had a pan full of tiny baby turnips that I scrubbed and oven roasted. They were too little to peel and very tender. They were so delish.

Simple Roasted Turnips

(https://www.spendwithpennies.com)

These Roasted Turnips are crispy on the outside and perfectly seasoned.

Ingredients

1½ pounds turnips peeled and cut into bite sized pieces

2 teaspoons olive oil

1½ teaspoon ground sage

kosher salt & pepper to taste

2 teaspoons butter

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Toss turnips with olive oil, sage, salt & pepper.

Roast 30-35 minutes or until tender.

Remove from the oven, toss with butter and season to taste.

Notes

If you cut the turnips a bit larger, they will need longer to cook. Smaller pieces will cook a bit faster.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon hiring 10,000 new workers in the UK

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics