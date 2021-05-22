You can find spring turnips at the Marion Tailgate Market

The Marion Tailgate Market is open 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday. Stop by and get lettuce and onions, micro greens, quail and duck eggs and other early spring veggies.

Get a loaf of fresh bread, herb bread, jams, jellies and sauces. Try the fried pies. Support your local farmer. The Market is open every Tuesday 3 to 6 p.m.

No cash is not a reason to miss the Market. Marion Tailgate Market accepts cards; credit, debit and EBT. EBT/SNAP users can use Market Fresh Bucks to double up to $40 to provide additional funds for fresh, seasonal items to supplement their Food and Nutrition Income.

The Market is located at the parking lot at the intersection of Henderson and Logan streets.

For more Market information, call 652-2215. Watch for weekly updates on Facebook Marion Tailgate Market. Check out the brand new Marion Tailgate Market Website.

My family love oven roasted veggies and spring turnips are wonderful and easy to roast. I had a pan full of tiny baby turnips that I scrubbed and oven roasted. They were too little to peel and very tender. They were so delish.

Simple Roasted Turnips