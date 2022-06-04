You can find fresh squash at the Historic Marion Tailgate Market

Join us this Tuesday, June 7, at the Historic Marion Tailgate Market from 3 to 6 p.m.

You’ll find seedlings, squash, fresh green onions, lettuces and mixed greens, fresh bread, jellies and preserves, fresh flowers, and more, all locally grown and made. Come out and support your local growers and makers, and enjoy our beautiful downtown.

HMTM is open every Tuesday 3 to 6 p.m. Celebrating its 15th season, the Market will have cooking demos, giveaways, and more- please check our Website (mariontailgatemarket.com) and social media event calendars for more information.

No cash? No problem! HMTM accepts cards; credit, debit and EBT. EBT/SNAP users can use Market Fresh Bucks to double $20 EBT (giving you a total of $40 market tokens) to provide additional funds for fresh, seasonal items to supplement their Food and Nutrition Income.

For more Market information, please call 652-2215 or email megan@marionbiz.org. Check our Facebook and Instagram pages for weekly updates and to sign up for our newsletter.

Grab some delicious squash this week and make this yummy casserole.

Old-School Squash Casserole

Ingredients

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

3 pounds yellow squash, sliced ¼-inch thick (from 5 medium squash)

1 medium-size yellow onion, chopped (about 1 ½ cups)

2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 (8-oz.) container sour cream

4 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, shredded (about 1 cup)

2 ounces Swiss cheese, shredded (about ½ cup)

½ cup mayonnaise

2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme

½ teaspoon black pepper

2 sleeves round buttery crackers (such as Ritz), coarsely crushed

Directions

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Melt three tablespoons of the butter in a large skillet over medium-high. Add squash, onion, and 1 teaspoon of the salt; cook, stirring often, until center of squash is just tender and liquid has evaporated, about 10 minutes. Transfer mixture to a colander set over a bowl. Drain five minutes; discard any liquid.

Step 2

Stir together eggs, sour cream, cheddar and Swiss cheeses, mayonnaise, thyme, pepper, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Gently fold in squash mixture. Spoon into a lightly greased 11-by-7-inch (2-quart) baking dish.

Step 3

Microwave remaining three tablespoons butter in a medium-size microwavable bowl on HIGH until melted, about 25 seconds. Toss together crackers, Parmesan cheese, and melted butter until combined; sprinkle over casserole. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, about 20 minutes.