WPCC announces summer, 2020 President’s and Dean’s lists

Susan Williams, Western Piedmont Community College’s Dean of Student Services, has released a President’s List of 20 students, and a Dean’s List of 211 students for Summer Semester 2020. WPCC commends these students for their academic achievement.

Students who enroll in at least 12 Semester Hours Credit on which grade points may be computed, and who attain a grade point average of 4.0 are placed on the President’s List for the semester.

A student who enrolls in at least 6 Semester Hours Credit on which grade points may be computed, and who attain a grade point average of 3.5 or better, is placed on the Dean’s List for the semester. Williams expressed pleasure at the number of students on the Summer 2020 semester’s Honor Lists saying, “These lists of students are a distinct indication of the academic excellence of Western Piedmont. Our students respond to the challenge presented by rigorous academic programs.”

President’s List

Students who made the President’s List achieving a 4.0 grade point average for the Summer 2020 Semester are listed below alphabetically by principal town of residence.

MARION: Sierra Ray

NEBO: Lauren Church, Rebecca Oates

Dean’s List