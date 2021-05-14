Work on I-40 causes traffic problems along McDowell-Buncombe line

Lately, the drive between McDowell and Buncombe counties is taking longer than usuual, especially on the weekends, because of work taking place on Interstate 40 at Black Mountain. It is also causing more problems for truck drivers who try to find alternate ways to travel through there.
Around 5 p.m. Friday, May 7, three tractor-trailer trucks were stuck on Mill Creek Road, which is between Old Fort and Ridgecrest and has a gravel surface. One was an Amazon truck and another was hauling Walmart products. The Old Fort Fire Department was on the scene to help clear the way, according to emergency radio traffic.
The reason behind traffic jams like this is the work taking place on the Richard Petty Bridge in Black Mountain. This rehabilitation work on the curved bridge has resulted in lane closures and traffic has backed up in both directions. The traffic backs up all the way to Old Fort in the eastbound lanes and the traffic backs up all the way to Swannanoa and Asheville in the westbound lanes.
First Sgt. Mark Cline with the N.C. Highway Patrol said some truck drivers then try to find a different way. Some truck drivers who are not familiar with the area will use their GPS systems and end up on Mill Creek Road or N.C. 9. Both of those roads are very curvy and steep and are not recommended for tractor-trailers.
“For me and you, that is not a problem if you are familiar with Mill Creek Road,” said Cline to The McDowell News. “That is a problem for a tractor-trailer. Bat Cave Road is also a no go.”
What happened on that Friday evening was a combination of traffic on I-40 being backed up and truck drivers trying to find a way around it.
“It is not appropriate for large vehicles,” said Cline. “We have had problems there with it the last two Fridays.”
The situation ties up state troopers on both ends of Old Fort Mountain in McDowell and Buncombe counties.
Cline said he wants the public and especially tractor-trailer drives to be aware of the situation. He hopes the truck drivers will avoid Mill Creek Road and N.C. 9.
“Longer term, I don’t know what the answer is,” he said to The McDowell News.
It can also pose a serious problem for McDowell EMS personnel when they have to transport a patient by ambulance to Mission Hospital in Asheville.
“McDowell EMS has several contingency plans in place and during the traffic backup, there is constant real-time communication occurring to coordinate emergency responses,” said Capt. Andrew Pressley, special ops medic for McDowell EMS. “Weather permitting, we would be able to request helicopter transportation for critical patients.”
So what exactly is happening at the Richard Petty Bridge in Black Mountain?
David Uchiyama, spokesman for the N.C. Department of Transportation, said there is work taking place on the bridges on I-40 between 240 in Asheville and Ridgecrest. He said the lane restrictions at the Richard Petty Bridge have been placed on Fridays after 9 a.m. and the weekends. So this should not affect most of the people in McDowell who work in Buncombe or people in Buncombe who work in McDowell, he added.
All bridges on I-40 between mile marker 55 and 68 are undergoing rehabilitation by a contractor. The project began in early 2019 and will conclude in July of this year.
The contract calls for all work requiring lane closures to be conducted with as little interruption to commuter traffic as possible, according to Uchiyama.
The bridge rehabilitation work that is conducted over weekends start no sooner than 9 a.m. on Friday for work in the westbound lanes and no earlier than 7 p.m. for work in the eastbound lanes in order to reduce the disruption of commuter traffic.
Crews have recently been upgrading the Richard Petty Bridge over U.S. 70, the Swannanoa River and Norfolk Southern Railroad.
This weekend, crews will be conducting operations in the eastbound direction on the left lane of this bridge. This lane closure will be in place from 7 p.m. on Friday until by 3 p.m. Monday. Work this weekend also requires intermittent lane closures in the left lane of the westbound direction.
Crews will be completing the remaining bridge rehabilitation operations in the coming weeks. The $28.6 million contract also includes asphalt pavement resurfacing, drainage curb repairs, installation of new guardrail and bridge substructure repairs. The pavement resurfacing and guardrail operations have been completed, according to Uchiyama.
He added you can follow the state DOT on Twitter and visit www.DriveNC.gov for real-time traffic information.