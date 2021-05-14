Work on I-40 causes traffic problems along McDowell-Buncombe line

Lately, the drive between McDowell and Buncombe counties is taking longer than usuual, especially on the weekends, because of work taking place on Interstate 40 at Black Mountain. It is also causing more problems for truck drivers who try to find alternate ways to travel through there.

Around 5 p.m. Friday, May 7, three tractor-trailer trucks were stuck on Mill Creek Road, which is between Old Fort and Ridgecrest and has a gravel surface. One was an Amazon truck and another was hauling Walmart products. The Old Fort Fire Department was on the scene to help clear the way, according to emergency radio traffic.

The reason behind traffic jams like this is the work taking place on the Richard Petty Bridge in Black Mountain. This rehabilitation work on the curved bridge has resulted in lane closures and traffic has backed up in both directions. The traffic backs up all the way to Old Fort in the eastbound lanes and the traffic backs up all the way to Swannanoa and Asheville in the westbound lanes.

First Sgt. Mark Cline with the N.C. Highway Patrol said some truck drivers then try to find a different way. Some truck drivers who are not familiar with the area will use their GPS systems and end up on Mill Creek Road or N.C. 9. Both of those roads are very curvy and steep and are not recommended for tractor-trailers.