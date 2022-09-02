Work continues on bridges over I-40 in McDowell

The work to build new bridges over Interstate 40 is progressing.

Travis Henley is the resident engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Division 13. He gave The McDowell News an update on the building of a new bridge on Parker Padgett Road at Exit 75 near Old Fort.

A contractor for the state DOT and a sub-contractor recently started a project to replace the bridge on Parker Padgett Road. IPC Structures of Hendersonville earned the $5.4 million contract which calls for completion of all construction by May of 2024.

Rock Creek Grading from Burnsville, a sub-contractor, is currently grading the area, while the prime contractor focuses on substructure operations, according to Henley.

Meanwhile, the new contractor is progressing well on the new bridge along Sugar Hill Road.

In July, the DOT announced that the replacement contractor resumed construction to replace the old bridge on Sugar Hill Road over Interstate 40 and improve adjacent intersections.

N.C. Department of Transportation officials said in July they anticipated United Infrastructure Group will complete the project by November of 2023.

Their operations are focused on completing the ramp onto I-40 west. Construction should be completed and the ramp is expected to be open next week, assuming weather cooperates, according to Henley.

After the ramp opens, operations will focus shifting traffic onto the new portion of the bridge.