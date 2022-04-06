Wood you like to go? Marion's Arbor Day Celebration is this Saturday

Tree plantings, crafts and other family-friendly activities are planned during the Marion Tree Board’s 2022 Arbor Day Celebration on Saturday, April 9 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the Marion Community Building Park.

The free event will kick off with the presentation of an Arbor Day proclamation prepared by Marion Mayor Steve Little. Following the proclamation, members of the public are invited to help plant four trees in the recently upgraded park.

City Arborist Lawrence Moore and Marion Tree Board Members will be on site to assist the public with the tree plantings and explain why trees are so important.

The first 100 visitors to this year’s Arbor Day event will receive a commemorative T-shirt. They’ll also get to learn more about the many hiking trails open in McDowell County, how to plant seeds and have a chance to participate in tree-themed hands-on activities and crafts.

Arbor Day Facts

1). The first US Arbor Day was celebrated in Nebraska on April 10, 1872, after being proposed by the secretary of the Nebraska Territory, J. Sterling Morton.

2). By 1920, more than 45 U.S. states were observing Arbor Day.

3). The Arbor Day Foundation was founded in 1972 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the holiday. The nonprofit conservation group distributes more than 10 million trees every year.

4). Arbor Day was almost called Sylvan Day, coming from the Latin word “Silva,” meaning “of the forest” or “woodland.” J. Sterling Morton decided against this name because he wanted to include all types of trees, not just forest trees.

5). It’s estimated that more than 1 million trees were planted in Nebraska on the first Arbor Day.

6). In the U.S., Arbor Day is often observed on the last Friday in April, though many states celebrate on different dates to line up with the best tree-planting times. For example, some states in the Deep South celebrate in February, while some states in the far north celebrate in May.

7). The first documented Arbor Day was celebrated in the Spanish village of Mondoñedo in 1594. They planted lime and horse-chestnut trees.

8). Today, at least 44 countries worldwide celebrate Arbor Day each year.

9). On April 15, 1907, President Theodore Roosevelt issued the "Arbor Day Proclamation to the School Children of the United States,” emphasizing the importance of trees and forestry.

10). The best way to celebrate Arbor Day is to plant a tree. Trees have a multitude of benefits for people, wildlife and the environment.

-- Source: Homestead Gardens