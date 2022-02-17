WNC store owners urged to remove video sweepstakes machines

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The McDowell News contacted Bell about these machines in McDowell County. He said there are “quite a few” of them operating in McDowell.

“We have received many complaints from people in the community about these machines and facilities,” said Bell to The McDowell News. “Because of the large amount of cash these places take in there is often in increase in crime in the vicinity, and we have experienced this at some of the facilities in the county.

“Additionally there is no oversight to make sure these machines are functioning fairly and properly when in operation. And, as the North Carolina Supreme Court has just confirmed, they are just not legal. I think everyone involved with these machines understood the recent opinion from the North Carolina Supreme Court was a strong possibility so it wasn’t all that surprising when it came out.”

Bell said now that it is clear the machines at issue are not legal, he is encouraging operators to simply remove them.

“All of the businesses I have heard from in the last couple of days have stated they are removing the machines voluntarily, and I am grateful for their assistance,” he added.