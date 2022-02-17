WNC store owners urged to remove video sweepstakes machines

District Attorney Ted Bell is urging store owners in McDowell and Rutherford counties to get rid of video sweepstakes machines, which are considered illegal by the N.C. Supreme Court.
In a letter to business owners in the two counties, Bell wrote that on Friday, Feb. 11 the state Supreme Court issued an opinion concerning the video sweepstakes machines currently being operated across North Carolina. Judicial District 29A covers McDowell and Rutherford counties.
“They held that electronic gaming machines are illegal under North Carolina law even if they require some ‘skill or dexterity’ input from the player,” reads the letter from the district attorney. “If you are operating these machines in your business, please discontinue doing so.”
The letter goes on to state that operating electronic gaming machines is a Class 1 misdemeanor for the first offense, a Class H felony for the second offense, and a Class G felony for the third and subsequent offenses.
“While we will prosecute violations of this law, I do understand that a lot of businesses have been operating under the belief that these machines are legal and therefore am giving a seven-day grace period to give time to have these machines removed,” reads Bell’s letter.
The McDowell News contacted Bell about these machines in McDowell County. He said there are “quite a few” of them operating in McDowell.
“We have received many complaints from people in the community about these machines and facilities,” said Bell to The McDowell News. “Because of the large amount of cash these places take in there is often in increase in crime in the vicinity, and we have experienced this at some of the facilities in the county.
“Additionally there is no oversight to make sure these machines are functioning fairly and properly when in operation. And, as the North Carolina Supreme Court has just confirmed, they are just not legal. I think everyone involved with these machines understood the recent opinion from the North Carolina Supreme Court was a strong possibility so it wasn’t all that surprising when it came out.”
Bell said now that it is clear the machines at issue are not legal, he is encouraging operators to simply remove them.
“All of the businesses I have heard from in the last couple of days have stated they are removing the machines voluntarily, and I am grateful for their assistance,” he added.
Indeed on Tuesday morning, The McDowell News visited a couple of convenience stores in Marion that had these machines. At both places, they were covered.