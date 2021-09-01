WNC Bigfoot Festival in Marion postponed due to COVID-19

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the postponement of the next WNC Bigfoot Festival in Marion. It will instead be held in May of next year.

The hugely popular festival was cancelled last year due to the COVID pandemic. What would have been the 2021 festival was originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, Sept. 18.

“Due to the increased COVID-19 numbers and the continued spread of COVID-19 in Western North Carolina, the 2021 WNC Bigfoot Festival has been postponed until Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28, 2022,” reads the statement. “We're hopeful that by May 2022 things will be safer, so that everyone can come and enjoy a few days of Sasquatch fun. Until then, you can check the WNC Bigfoot Festival website at marionbigfootfestival.com to see local Bigfoot-themed activities happening the week of Monday, September 13 through Saturday September 18.”