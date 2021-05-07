WNC Afield: Hiking High Shoals Loop Trail

Expect about .3 miles of comfortable, wide, flat trail as you head toward the more difficult trail to the falls. Let your inner tourist come out and take time to enjoy the interactive signs along the way.

After about one-third mile the trail begins to change. The transition is to a more traditional dirt trail. Stay on the loop trail. Very soon there will be a steep set of stairs heading down to the riverbed. There will be an abundance of rocks ranging from football size to some that would dwarf a Volkswagen Bug. The trail is obvious, but the footing will call for concentration.

The climb begins. At first, it’s over rock steps but soon you will see the first of the many wooden steps. Look up and to your right. Not just up, way up. There is a very steep hike ahead. Most of it will be steps made from rocks that have been placed on the trail or wooden stairways. The rise on many of the steps is higher than normal so be prepared to stretch as you climb. Take your time and protect your knees. You have a lot of climbing to do.

About halfway through the climb to the top, there is a small observation deck off to the right. From the deck will be the closest and best look at the main waterfall. This is a great place to sit for a while and have a snack. I think this area will produce the best photos on the hike.