WNC Afield: Hiking High Shoals Loop Trail

There was a time when my vision of a perfect hiking adventure was going deep in the woods with everything I needed on my back and walking a trail that had felt only the moccasin girded feet of ancient native travelers or maybe the literary footprints of Hawkeye and Chingachgook.
Now, the reality is that some of the best trails are well worn and perfectly designed to provide optimum views and exciting tactile experiences. They are often much more achievable, and shorter, than those days when wandering in the woods for days was my preferred route to Nirvana. Plus, for me, Nirvana now includes a burrito and a beer.
This year, during the prime hiking months, I have decided to make occasional visits to the state parks in WNC and choose at least one trail from each to review. We can take advantage of the ease of parking, well-marked trails, and the all-important bathroom facilities.
From each park, I’ll try to offer you a trail that will be worth your travel time and provide some exercise and visual payoffs. Since I have never visited some of the parks, I’m not sure what lies ahead but I welcome your input as we walk some familiar trails and, hopefully, find a couple of new adventures.
The offering this week will get your heart pumping and give you that “well done” feeling as you take your breaks among some of the prettiest and most rugged countryside we have explored.
High Shoals Falls Loop Trail
South Mountains State Park
Difficulty: The park rates this trail as strenuous. I think you will agree.
Shoes: I recommend a good hiking boot or shoe. You will need support and a good tread on the rocky surfaces.
Time: Because of the extended route we chose, our time on the trail was a little more than three hours.
Distance: If you take the extended route, expect cover about 5.5 miles. The shorter route will cut that in half. I’ll show you the shorter option as we move along the trail. Elevation gain is about 1,000 feet. Regardless of the option you choose, this is a loop trail.
Safety: The different trails vary in their acceptance of bikes and horses. Because of the design of the trails that do allow more than hikers I think the bike/horse issue is minor. There is plenty of visibility on those trails and lots of room to allow users to pass. The more narrow and technical trails are hikers only.
Once you start the climb, you will see signs along the route that warn you of the possibility of injury or death if you wander off the trail. Here is my sage advice: don’t wander off the trail.
If you have weak knees, I suggest you brace or tape them before this hike.
There are good restrooms a short distance from the parking area. They are well marked.
Courtesy: On the weekend the parking areas are very crowded. This is a state park so expect to see and wear masks in the crowded areas. As you move away from the central parking spots, the crowding and masking lessens. On the more distant trails, regardless of width, we saw no masks but passing was deliberate and respectful of distance.
HOW TO GET THERE:
Use an app or map to locate South Mountains State Park. Make sure you find the Jacob Fork Access. Once you have it located, you will see that there is one primary road leading to and into the park. Follow that road to the end. That will be the Jacob Fork parking area. Expect to take a minimum of 45 minutes to drive from Marion.
If you are there on the weekend, you may have to hunt a little for a spot. There is ample parking and people come and go all the time so be patient. Something will become available. Visiting during the week will work much better.
THE TRAIL:
At the very end of the parking area there are signs pointing to several trails. Look for the sign marked “Hemlock Nature Trail” on the left side of the parking lot. There will be an arrow pointing to the High Shoals Falls Loop. That choice will put the river on your left. Follow the flat, well developed trail toward the waterfalls.
Expect about .3 miles of comfortable, wide, flat trail as you head toward the more difficult trail to the falls. Let your inner tourist come out and take time to enjoy the interactive signs along the way.
After about one-third mile the trail begins to change. The transition is to a more traditional dirt trail. Stay on the loop trail. Very soon there will be a steep set of stairs heading down to the riverbed. There will be an abundance of rocks ranging from football size to some that would dwarf a Volkswagen Bug. The trail is obvious, but the footing will call for concentration.
The climb begins. At first, it’s over rock steps but soon you will see the first of the many wooden steps. Look up and to your right. Not just up, way up. There is a very steep hike ahead. Most of it will be steps made from rocks that have been placed on the trail or wooden stairways. The rise on many of the steps is higher than normal so be prepared to stretch as you climb. Take your time and protect your knees. You have a lot of climbing to do.
About halfway through the climb to the top, there is a small observation deck off to the right. From the deck will be the closest and best look at the main waterfall. This is a great place to sit for a while and have a snack. I think this area will produce the best photos on the hike.
Once you leave the deck, there is more steep climbing to the top. Then the path drops a little and crosses the river. After you cross the river there is an open area with a picnic table.
With the river on your right, look slightly up and to the left. There is a small trail sign to mark your route.
The trail will remain comfortable under foot for the duration of the hike. The steps are behind you but there is more uphill. The incline is more gentle now, but it is still uphill.
In a little over a quarter mile of gentle climbing, you reach a trail intersection. The signs will point you downhill via the High Shoals Falls Loop Trail. If you choose this downhill route, it will be a fairly easy downhill trek to the parking lot. The sign marks the distance to the parking area as 1.1 miles.
Evaluate your condition as you make the decision. If you take the other choice and change to the Headquarters Trail, the remaining distance will be a little over 2.5 miles with an initial climb of another half mile or so.
If you decide to follow this offering, climb to the summit of the Headquarters Trail. To the left the view is fairly impressive. No special landmarks to look at but the trees and the peaks to the south are easy on the eye and make for a great spot to get in another selfie.
The trail summits and starts a gentle downhill from here. Soon comes the intersection that sends the Headquarters Trail off to the right. A little up and down but mostly downhill all the way to the Hemlock Nature Trail.
When the Headquarters Trail comes to an obvious end in the flatlands, take the trail to the left. This is the main trail that takes you back to the parking area. It parallels the Hemlock trail and also goes by the restrooms. You will see several trails leaving from this main route. Those are for another time. For now, we’re headed home.
We found this to be a short but intense excursion with some of the best, and closest, waterfall views we have seen lately. I think you will enjoy this one.
Since we are just past his birthday, I thought I’d give you one of my favorite quotes to think about when you get to the waterfall.
“This grand show is eternal. It is always sunrise somewhere; the dew is never dried all at once; a shower is forever falling; vapor is ever rising. Eternal sunrise, eternal dawn and gloaming, on sea and continents and islands, each in its turn, as the round earth rolls.” - John Muir