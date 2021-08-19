With the recent surge, McDowell’s total number of COVID positive cases will top 6,000

“COVID-19 trends in McDowell County continue to accelerate in the wrong direction,” said Emergency Services Director William Kehler. “Health care resources are being strained. EMS calls for service due to COVID-19 are soaring. Twice in the past seven days, McDowell EMS has been required to transport patients directly to hospitals outside of McDowell, due to our local hospital being at capacity and going on diversion. While the diversions only lasted several hours at a time, this is still alarming and should serve as a wake-up call to individuals within our community that aren’t taking this virus seriously. These diversions have also occurred within the region as well. Strained health care resources affect everyone needing medical care, not just those affected by COVID-19. The actions of everyone within this community will determine whether we overload our health care system or we reverse the current path we’re on.”