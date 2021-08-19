With the recent surge, McDowell’s total number of COVID positive cases will top 6,000

The McDowell County Health Department reported Thursday that 67 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The day before, the Health Department reported Wednesday that 51 McDowell people have tested positive and another person had died.
Those two reports bring the total number of positives to 5,990 in McDowell County since the pandemic began last year.
There are 85 tests results pending. At the time of Thursday’s report, there were 419 individuals in quarantine, 5,490 out of quarantine and 81 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 25%, according to a news release.
“COVID-19 trends in McDowell County continue to accelerate in the wrong direction,” said Emergency Services Director William Kehler. “Health care resources are being strained. EMS calls for service due to COVID-19 are soaring. Twice in the past seven days, McDowell EMS has been required to transport patients directly to hospitals outside of McDowell, due to our local hospital being at capacity and going on diversion. While the diversions only lasted several hours at a time, this is still alarming and should serve as a wake-up call to individuals within our community that aren’t taking this virus seriously. These diversions have also occurred within the region as well. Strained health care resources affect everyone needing medical care, not just those affected by COVID-19. The actions of everyone within this community will determine whether we overload our health care system or we reverse the current path we’re on.”
COVID-19 Outbreaks Information:
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
Autumn Care of Marion: a total of four staff members and nine residents have tested positive.
Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of two staff members and two residents have tested positive.
COVID-19 Testing Information:
Citizens in need of a COVID-19 test are encouraged to call their primary care physician, local urgent care clinics or CVS pharmacy for testing. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 to schedule a test. The next drive-thru testing clinic will be held Monday, Aug. 23, at the McDowell County Health Department from 9-11 a.m.
COVID-19 Vaccine Information:
The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, seven days a week. Call the hotline if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine is free and there are multiple vaccine locations around our county to choose from including: McDowell County Health Department, Ingles, Walmart, CVS, Atrium Health Physician Practices and McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort. First-dose vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting www.myspot.nc.gov. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
Upcoming public health COVID-19 vaccination clinics:
Friday, Aug. 20, from noon to 2 p.m. at the McDowell County Health Department
Friday, Aug. 20, from 6-7 p.m. at McDowell High School ($100 Summer Cards will not be available at this event)
Wednesday, Aug. 25, from 9-11:30 a.m. at the McDowell County Health Department
COVID Vaccine Summer Cards:
From Aug. 4 through Aug. 31, anyone 18 or older who gets their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a participating location will receive a $100 Summer Card in the form of a prepaid MasterCard, and anyone who drives someone to get their first dose will receive a $25 Summer Card. (while supplies last)
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
First doses: 19,860 (43%)
Second doses: 18,085 (40%)
Statewide, North Carolina reported its 14,000th death from COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 7,020 new COVID-19 cases and 3,083 hospitalizations.
The new cases and hospitalizations were the most since late January, when the state was just coming down from the pandemic’s peak over the winter. The highest number of cases reported in a day was 11,581 on Jan. 9, and hospitalizations due to the virus peaked at 3,990 on Jan. 14, according to a story by The Charlotte Observer.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 53 deaths on Thursday, bringing the total number of North Carolinians who have died due to the virus to 14,005.
The state DHHS did not specify the dates of death for those reported on Thursday, according to The Charlotte Observer.
Booster shots anticipated for general population:
The White House announced Wednesday that planning is underway to support booster shots for the general population who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Boosters will be available pending authorization by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The state DHHS is preparing for boosters and will be ready once given the go-ahead from the FDA and CDC, according to a news release from the state DHHS.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services indicated it was preparing to offer booster shots for the general population beginning potentially as early as the week of Sept. 20 and starting eight months after an individual’s second dose pending FDA authorization and CDC recommendation, according to a news release.
The COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States continue to be remarkably effective in reducing risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death, even against the widely circulating Delta variant. Although we continue to see stable and highly effective protection against hospitalizations and severe outcomes for people who are fully vaccinated, we are seeing a decrease in vaccine effectiveness against infection, according to a news release.
Federal health officials have developed a plan to begin offering these booster shots this fall subject to FDA conducting an independent evaluation and determination of the safety and effectiveness of a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines and CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) issuing booster dose recommendations based on a thorough review of the evidence. Only after a thorough review of the evidence will CDC’s independent advisory committee make recommendations on the use of boosters for the public, according to a news release.
A booster is administered when the initial sufficient immune response to a primary vaccine series is likely to have waned over time. No booster doses are recommended at this time, until further guidance is provided by the FDA and CDC. An additional dose is administered when the immune response following a primary vaccine series is likely to be insufficient.