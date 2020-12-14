Wishes come true: Project Christmas distributes gifts

Project Christmas wrapped up its 2020 season Saturday.

The program, which works to provide gifts for needy children at Christmas, received 158 applications this year, and the organization provided presents for 418 children, the exact same amount as last year.

“The citizens of McDowell County never cease to amaze us,” said Carla Patrick, one of the Project Christmas co-directors. “We felt sure it was going to be a rough year because of COVID. It was different, but the residents stepped up as they always do to help their own.”

As in years past, applicants were required to supply proof of their income and bills. The applications were then put through a rigorous screening process that involved teachers, counselors, social workers, references and other committee members.

This was the 22nd year Patrick and co-director Richelle Bailey spearheaded the event.

The two thanked volunteers for their time, recreation department personnel for their continued support and assistance, school staff with aiding in the application process and McDowell’s citizens, civic groups, churches and businesses that gave monetary and toy donations and bought gifts for the less fortunate.