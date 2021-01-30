Wintry weather on the way for McDowell, much of WNC

If the forecast holds, McDowell County residents will wake up Sunday morning to several inches of snow and ice.

On Saturday, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for western North Carolina. There was a 90 percent of chance of snow and sleet, ranging from 1-3 inches and as much as 5 inches in higher elevations.

“A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet, and ice are expected or occurring,” the weather service said in a news release.” Strong winds are also possible. This will make travel very hazardous or impossible. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.”

The initial warning was issued for 8 p.m. Saturday through 4 p.m. Sunday but that could change as weather conditions shift.

Foothills Action Network’s Chief Meteorologist Chris White said in his midday update on Saturday that Marion could expect 1-3 inches of a slushy-sleet-snow mx with a quarter inch of ice on top of that.

“That means we have to start worrying about power outages,” he said in the online update. “Now, it’s not going to last long. You’re not going to be trapped at home for a long time.”

In most areas, temperatures will get above freezing Sunday afternoon and conditions should improve.