Williams named VP of finance for Johns Hopkins University Hospital

Katina Barber Williams has been appointed vice president of finance, chief financial officer for the Johns Hopkins University Hospital in Baltimore.

She came to Johns Hopkins from Duke University Health System in Durham. Williams is a native of Trenton in Jones County, N.C. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from N.C. A&T State University in Greensboro and a master’s degree in business administration from N.C. State University in Raleigh. She began her new role at John’s Hopkins on Wednesday, Sept. 1.