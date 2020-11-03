William Buster joins Dogwood Health Trust impact team

ASHEVILLE — Dogwood Health Trust welcomes seasoned foundation executive, William Buster to their Impact Team, effective Nov. 2. Buster is the latest member to join the organization’s leadership team, following the recent addition of Dr. Susan Mims as Interim CEO.
Dogwood Health Trust is a North Carolina nonprofit corporation with the sole purpose of dramatically improving the health and well-being of all people and communities of western North Carolina, including McDowell.
Dogwood Health Trust was created from the net proceeds of the sale of Mission Hospital and focuses on innovative ways to address the many factors that contribute to overall health and wellness.
As senior vice president of impact, Buster is responsible for the visioning, development and implementation of ambitious program strategies designed to advance strategic initiatives toward the organization’s goal of dramatically transforming the health and well-being of all communities in western North Carolina. Buster will help identify and build strategic relationships based on shared objectives with key leaders, community-based organizations, nonprofits and other funders in order to fund bold and innovative strategies that move the needle on health disparities and inequity in WNC.
“William has an incredible level of experience and a unique understanding of what it means to work in a Foundation like Dogwood,” said Janice Brumit, chair, Dogwood Health Trust board of directors. “We are thrilled that he has joined our strong leadership team and look forward to seeing their collective impact in the region for years to come.”
Dogwood’s Impact Team is responsible for grant making and program-related investment activity. Buster joins a strong group working proactively to find and work shoulder-to-shoulder with partners of all sizes throughout the 18 western North Carolina counties and the Qualla Boundary. Buster joins fellow Senior VP of Impact Brian Myers, and nine other members of this growing team.
“Joining the Dogwood team was the perfect opportunity to do the work that I love, in the place that matters most to me,” said Buster. “The bold purpose of this foundation, combined with the commitment, compassion and intellect of the board and the entire staff, made this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I am looking forward to helping to lead the work of dramatically improving the health and wellbeing of all people and communities here in western North Carolina.”
Buster most recently served as the executive vice president of Community Investments for St. David’s Foundation in Austin, Texas, where he provided oversight for the Foundation’s grant making programs and mobile Dental Program and was responsible for leading the design; development, delivery and evaluation of the Foundation’s grant making strategies and policies.
Prior to his role with St. David’s Foundation, Buster founded Common-Unity Philanthropic and Nonprofit Advisors. He has also worked for two well-respected philanthropies in the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and the Mary Reynolds Babcock Foundation. He serves on several national boards including the Association of Black Foundation executives, Grantmakers in Health, and the Whitney Plantation Museum. Buster is also a founding member of the Black Family Land Trust.
Buster holds a Master of Arts degree in policy and practice of development from the University of New Hampshire, a Bachelor of Arts degree from North Carolina Agricultural & Technical University and completed an executive education program in mastering negotiation from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.
To learn more, visit www.dht.org.
