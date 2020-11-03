William Buster joins Dogwood Health Trust impact team

Dogwood’s Impact Team is responsible for grant making and program-related investment activity. Buster joins a strong group working proactively to find and work shoulder-to-shoulder with partners of all sizes throughout the 18 western North Carolina counties and the Qualla Boundary. Buster joins fellow Senior VP of Impact Brian Myers, and nine other members of this growing team.

“Joining the Dogwood team was the perfect opportunity to do the work that I love, in the place that matters most to me,” said Buster. “The bold purpose of this foundation, combined with the commitment, compassion and intellect of the board and the entire staff, made this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I am looking forward to helping to lead the work of dramatically improving the health and wellbeing of all people and communities here in western North Carolina.”

Buster most recently served as the executive vice president of Community Investments for St. David’s Foundation in Austin, Texas, where he provided oversight for the Foundation’s grant making programs and mobile Dental Program and was responsible for leading the design; development, delivery and evaluation of the Foundation’s grant making strategies and policies.