Wildfire scorches 70 acres in Crooked Creek community near Old Fort

A weekend fire was anything but cozy after a debris burn went out of control and scorched at least 70 acres in the Crooked Creek community of Old Fort.

McDowell County Ranger Weston Vandenabeele of the N.C. Forest Service said local and state crews responded to a wildfire off of Cozy Cove Road around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The fire spread through a heavily wooded location between Lavender Road and Bat Cave Road in Old Fort on private property.

Vandenabeele said crews worked through the night, attacking the fire on the ground and in the air with a helicopter performing water drops. No structures were damaged or persons injured.

On Sunday, N.C. Forest Service workers were doing "mop-up" and considered the fire to be 100 percent contained with approximately 70 acres burned.

A neighbor in the area who asked not to be named sent photos and this statement to The McDowell News: “I can't say enough positive things about all the firefighting professionals who sprang into action to take care of the situation, especially NC Forest Service! They have been incredible. Chris Sharpton, Asst. District Forester, Asheville, was unbelievably considerate and professional. There were lots of others, too. Certainly Old [Fort] Fire and so many volunteer fire departments were on the ground supporting. Everyone was on the same page, played an important role in the operation and were just ready to do anything necessary.”

The following practices can help prevent wildfires.

Debris Burning

Check for any burning bans or fire restrictions that may be in effect for your area. Some communities allow burning only during specified hours while others forbid it entirely. Make sure to get a valid burn permit. Contact your NCFS county ranger’s office for the names and locations of the nearest local permitting agent or use the NC Forest Service's online burning permit system.

Keep an eye on the weather. Don't burn on dry, windy days. Consider alternatives to burning. Some types of vegetative debris, such as leaves, grass and stubble, may be of more value if used for compost.

It is always illegal to burn household trash or anything other than natural vegetation.

Burning Agriculture Residue and Forestland Litter

Be fully prepared before burning off your field or garden spot. To control the fire, you will need a water source, bucket, a steel rake and a shovel for tossing dirt on the fire. If possible, a fire line should be plowed around the area to be burned. Large fields should be separated into small plots for burning one at a time. Never leave your fire unattended. Be sure to stay with your fire until it is out. Before burning in a wooded area, contact your NCFS county ranger. The ranger will weigh all factors, explain them to you and offer technical advice.