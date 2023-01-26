Wilderness Gateway State Trail moves closer to reality. Will someday wind in and out of McDowell.

The Wilderness Gateway State Trail, which will someday wind in and of McDowell County, moved closer to reality this week with the acquisition of property to the east.

On Jan. 19, Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina acquired six valuable acres for permanent conservation in Valdese. This property, across from Valdese Children’s Park on East Main Street, will be eventually transferred to the Town of Valdese for expansion of the Children’s Park and future development of the Wilderness Gateway State Trail (WGST).

“Foothills Conservancy is glad to partner with Friends of the Valdese Rec and the Town of Valdese to secure this six acres of open space for future public park and trail use,” said Land Protection Director Tom Kenney. “Projects like this support healthy lifestyles and economic development through tourism in Valdese associated with the Wilderness Gateway State Trail.”

Preserving this property will also help protect the water quality of the area, as this property adjoins Micol Creek, a tributary that drains to Lake Rhodhiss in the Catawba River Basin.

This project is the latest in a series of conservation efforts for the WGST by Foothills Conservancy, which serves as the lead organization for the trail. Earlier this month, the Conservancy transferred 75 acres in Catawba County to the North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation for addition to state land and the WGST corridor.

The vision for the Wilderness Gateway State Trail rests on three pillars: conservation, recreation and tourism.

The trail will protect and conserve riparian and other important habitats and serve as an ecological corridor between larger tracts of natural lands. It will create pathways and walkable downtowns in more urban areas to provide safe and pleasant recreation and exercise opportunities where people live and work. Finally, by creating recreational opportunities with access to scenic wilderness and connections to multiple downtowns, the trail will attract visitors from all areas of North Carolina and beyond.

Proposed trail use for some sections includes hiking, biking, horseback riding and paddling.