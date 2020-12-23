White Christmas? Winter weather advisory for WNC

...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED THURSDAY EVENING OVER PARTS OF THE NORTHERN MOUNTAINS OF NORTH CAROLINA ALONG THE TENNESSEE BORDER...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches, mainly along and near the Blue Ridge Escarpment. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Caldwell Mountains, Burke Mountains and McDowell Mountains Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 6 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will drop rapidly Thursday evening below freezing, possibly resulting in a flash freeze of any remaining runoff of earlier rain on area roads. The snow will taper off by sunrise. Temperatures will drop low enough to raise concerns for dangerous wind chills by daybreak on Christmas Day.

* AFFECTED AREAS: BURKE MOUNTAINS ... MCDOWELL MOUNTAINS ... CALDWELL MOUNTAINS

Instructions:

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please report snow and ice accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Greenville Spartanburg Facebook or tweet your report using hashtag nwsgsp. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp.