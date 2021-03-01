Where eagles dare: WNC comeback began with nesting pair at Lake James

Nesting bald eagles returned to western North Carolina in 1999, when a pair built a nest on the shore of Lake James. A few years later, another bald eagle nest was spotted on Lake Wylie in Gaston County.

“Bald eagles have been a tremendous success story,” said Chris Kelly, biologist with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. “Eagles have now been sighted in every western North Carolina county, with known nests in most of those counties.”

As eagles returned to western North Carolina, they first nested on or near major reservoirs and soon began spreading to large rivers.

In recent years, several nests have been found along smaller creeks and streams. Bald eagles mate for life, usually returning to the same nest, and western North Carolina’s nesting eagles return to the region in late fall to early winter. More eagles mean a greater chance of viewing one, however for those fortunate enough to see an eagle in the wild, it’s important to not disturb the birds.