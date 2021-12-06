When Bob Dole came to Marion. We look back at the late statesmen's 2002 visit.

Editor’s Note: Former U.S. Sen. and Republican statesman Bob Dole passed away Sunday, Dec. 5 at the age of 98. In July 2002, he visited Marion to campaign for his wife Elizabeth Dole, who was running for the U.S. Senate from North Carolina. The McDowell News was there to report on his visit to Marion. Enjoy this story from July 2002.

For years, Bob Dole knew he could count on the support and help from his wife Elizabeth when it came time for him to seek re-election to the U.S. Senate or in 1996 when he sought the presidency.

Now, the former Senate majority leader is helping his wife out as she seeks the seat now held by the retiring Jesse Helms.

“I am not running myself,” Dole said. “I am doing what Elizabeth did for me for many years.”

On Monday, Dole spoke to a large crowd of local residents during a lunchtime visit at the Western Sizzlin' Steakhouse on the five lane. He was introduced by County Commissioner Butch Hogan, who is McDowell County coordinator for the Elizabeth Dole campaign.

“I am proud and humbled just to introduce our visitor today,” Hogan said. “He is a true statesman. A man who is looked up to by all Americans.”