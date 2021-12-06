When Bob Dole came to Marion. We look back at the late statesmen's 2002 visit.

Editor’s Note: Former U.S. Sen. and Republican statesman Bob Dole passed away Sunday, Dec. 5 at the age of 98. In July 2002, he visited Marion to campaign for his wife Elizabeth Dole, who was running for the U.S. Senate from North Carolina. The McDowell News was there to report on his visit to Marion. Enjoy this story from July 2002.
For years, Bob Dole knew he could count on the support and help from his wife Elizabeth when it came time for him to seek re-election to the U.S. Senate or in 1996 when he sought the presidency.
Now, the former Senate majority leader is helping his wife out as she seeks the seat now held by the retiring Jesse Helms.
“I am not running myself,” Dole said. “I am doing what Elizabeth did for me for many years.”
On Monday, Dole spoke to a large crowd of local residents during a lunchtime visit at the Western Sizzlin' Steakhouse on the five lane. He was introduced by County Commissioner Butch Hogan, who is McDowell County coordinator for the Elizabeth Dole campaign.
“I am proud and humbled just to introduce our visitor today,” Hogan said. “He is a true statesman. A man who is looked up to by all Americans.”
During his visit at the steakhouse, Dole took time to individually speak with local residents and officials as he campaigned on behalf of his wife. He said he had recently spoken with both Helms, who is now back in Raleigh after ill health, and Sen. Strom Thurmond of South Carolina, who will soon turn 100.
“It's an honor to be here,” Dole said. “This is my first outing. I have been to North Carolina many, many times. I came down here when the Republicans could have met in a phone booth.
“Let me tell you about Elizabeth. I don't think anyone could work harder for this state than Elizabeth. This is going to be a good year for Republicans in North Carolina. I have a lot of confidence in Elizabeth.”
Last April, Elizabeth Dole visited Marion and also spoke with supporters at the steakhouse. During her speech, the former president of the American Red Cross and former U.S. secretary of labor said she supports free and fair trade and the strict enforcement of existing trade laws.
During his speech, Dole said he also supports the strict enforcement of existing trade laws in order to help the textile and furniture industries of North Carolina. He said he is aware of the numerous plant closings across the state. He also spoke about the ongoing war against terrorism following the Sept. 11 attacks.
“Give President Bush your support,” he said. “We're going to win this war on terrorism.”
However, the war against terrorism will take time and Americans should not expect a quick and easy victory, he added.
A native of Russell, Kan., Dole was decorated for his service in World War II. He was severely wounded in Italy and left the military with a disabled right arm. In recent years, Dole has served as the chairman of the World War II Memorial, now under construction on the Mall in Washington, D.C. He has been a strong advocate for the rights of the disabled.
During his remarks, Dole asked if any other World War II veterans were in the crowd and several veterans indicated they were present.
“We've been called the Greatest Generation,” said the 79-year-old Dole. “We are also the disappearing generation.”
Dole spoke about how many of his fellow World War II veterans are dying every day. He urged the veterans who were present to take care of themselves so they can witness the dedication of the new memorial now being built in their honor.
A Republican, Dole served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1961 to 1969. In 1968, he was elected to the U.S. Senate and later became an influential member of this body. He eventually became Senate majority leader. In the early 1970s, he served as chairman of the Republican National Committee.
In 1975, he married Elizabeth Hanford of Salisbury, who was then a member of the Federal Trade Commission.
Dole served as President Ford's vice presidential running mate in the 1976 election. Twenty years later, he was the Republican candidate for president. Dole resigned his Senate seat so he could devote more time to his campaign for the presidency. He lost the election to incumbent President Clinton, who won a second term.
Dole urged the local residents and supporters of his wife to work hard for her campaign.
“It's going to be a very, very competitive race,”" he said.
Dole's visit to Marion is part of a three-day tour of North Carolina. His stop in Marion came after paying a morning visit to the Veterans Administration Hospital in Oteen. One of the veterans there has been waiting to get an electric wheelchair after he had lost both legs. Dole said he hopes that he will be able to find assistance for his fellow veterans.
After stopping in Marion, Dole visited both Lenoir and Morganton on Monday.
“I learned a long time ago, if you only go to the big cities you lose,” he said, adding Kansas has a town called Marion too.
After he left the Senate and his unsuccessful campaign for the White House, Dole has become more popular than ever. Although he has appeared in television commercials, Dole said he declined many other offers to promote particular products.
“I have turned down a lot of those,” he said.
Dole's remarks at the steakhouse contained humorous stories and anecdotes. A reporter from The McDowell News asked him which actor or comedian does the best Bob Dole impersonation. He did not hesitate with an answer: Dan Ackroyd.
Norm MacDonald, who formerly appeared on “Saturday Night Live,” impersonated Bob Dole during the 1996 election.
“Norm is good,” he said. “I put him out of work when I lost.”
Many residents who heard Dole speak were impressed with his sense of humor.
“He's a witty speaker,” said former County Commissioner Dean Chapman.
Chapman attended the 1996 Republican National Convention in San Diego and heard both Bob Dole and Elizabeth Dole speak in person there. He said he is glad to see national and statewide political figures now taking the time to visit Marion and McDowell County. Too often, they passed over this county for the larger cities.
“They just bypassed McDowell County,” he said. “To the best of my knowledge, this is the first presidential candidate to come to McDowell.”