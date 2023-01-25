What's happening in McDowell County. Community notices for Jan. 25, 2023

Brief guidelines: We publish free announcements of nonprofit organizations, community events and fundraisers. We attempt to run briefs in chronological order. Briefs will not run every day, but as space allows. Briefs can be submitted by emailing news@mcdowellnews.com or by calling 559-4055.

Until further notice, Marion City Council will hold its regular meetings on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Marion Community Building, 191 N. Main St. in Marion. For questions, call City Clerk/Public Information Officer Landdis Hollifield at 828-652-3551, ext. 306.

Until further notice, the city of Marion Planning Board will meet on the second Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Marion Community Building, 191 N. Main St. in Marion. The city of Marion’s Board of Adjustment will also be moving its meetings on the first Thursday every month at 6 p.m. to the Community Building. These meetings have been moved because of ongoing construction work at Marion City Hall. For questions, call City Clerk/Public Information Officer Landdis Hollifield at 828-652-3551, ext. 306.

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class in paint pour on glass with Diane Enger as the instructor. The class will be taught Thursday from 1-4 p.m. The cost is $45 for AGS members, $55 for nonmembers, plus a $15 materials fee, which includes prefired bases, glass paints, all necessary tools and two additional firings. The class will have a minimum of three students, maximum of six students. In this class, you will explore some of the principals of paint pouring on glass and two techniques that can be used. To register, stop in at Arrowhead Gallery and Studios, 78 Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

The Whitehouse Community Center at 5408 Painters Gap Road in Union Mills will have the Whitehouse country breakfast on Saturday from 7-10 a.m. Adult plates are $8 and child plates are $4. To-go plates are available.

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class in wire wrapping a pendant with Lorelle Bacon as the instructor. The class will be taught Saturday from 1-4:30 p.m. The cost is $50 for AGS members, $60 for nonmembers, plus $20 for supplies. Learn how to make a lovely pendant using your choice of stone cabochons. You will take home instructions so that you can make more on your own to give as gifts or for yourself. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

McDowell County Democratic Party will host Chris Cooper, professor of political science and public affairs at Western Carolina University, on Monday at the Marion Community Building. Cooper will review patterns in voter registration and voter participation data. The presentation titled “Electoral Dynamics in McDowell County, NC” will begin at 6:30 p.m. at 191 N. Main St., Marion. A meal catered by Mac’s Soulful Foods will be served at 6 p.m. You are asked to RSVP via email to mcdowelldems@gmail.com or to request more information.

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class about creating a two-dimensional picture with needle felt. Tina Kannapel will be the instructor. The class will be taught Thursday, Feb. 2, from 1:30-4:30 p.m. The cost is $50 for AGS members, $60 for nonmembers, plus $15 for tools and materials. The class is limited to eight students. You will create a 5-inch by 7-inch needle felted wool picture of mountains, flowers, trees or wildlife that can be framed or mounted and displayed on the wall. No experience required. To register, call Arrowhead Gallery at 828-668-1100, stop in at 78 Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or go to the website and pay online at www.arrowheadart.org.

Nominations are being accepted for the 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award. This is open to all large and small nonprofit organizations, including unrecognized and diverse nonprofits in our community. The award program recognizes North Carolina’s most dedicated volunteers. Each county selects up to 10 individuals, businesses, groups/teams, and one paid director of volunteers to be recognized for their outstanding contributions to their community. One of the nominees will be nominated for the Governor’s Medallion Award for Volunteer Service. Nomination forms are available in McDowell County at the McDowell County Senior Center, 100 Spaulding Road, Marion, and A.C. Bud Hogan Community Center, 909 E. Main St., Old Fort. The completed forms should be returned to Jennifer Taylor-Ivy at the McDowell County Senior Center no later than Feb. 6.

The next plant-based potluck dinner will be Saturday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Marion’s fellowship hall. There will be a special guest, Dr. Brian Asbill, formerly with Asheville Cardiology Associates. He will give a short talk on diet and heart disease. Bring a plant-based dish (no meats/egg/dairy) and a hearty appetite. Not sure what to bring? Just bring fruit. Paper products will be provided. Unsweetened tea and water will be available. Feel free to bring another beverage if desired.

During January through March, the N.C. Cooperative Extension–McDowell County Center will host a Small Farm Boot Camp. It is designed for those interested in exploring farming as well as market gardeners, homesteaders and new and beginning farmers. This program has seven modules with topics like understanding your local food system, selecting market channels, soil health, vegetable production, small fruits, season extension, post-harvest handling and food safety, and putting it all together. You may take one, two or all modules, but you must register. All classes will be held in the Extension Conference Room, second floor, County Services Building, 60 E. Court St., Marion. All classes start at 6 p.m. For registration or information, call 828-652-8104.

Loving Hearts for Christ BEAR Closet of Marion has moved and has expanded its hours to better serve families in the community. Operating hours are Tuesday from 2-5 p.m.; Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Thursday from 2-5 p.m. The BEAR Closet is at 5 Summit St. in Marion and is sponsored and housed by Cross Mill Pentecostal Holiness Church. For more information, call 828-803-8790 or email bearcloset18@gmail.com.

The McDowell County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council hereby publishes Requests for Proposals (RFP) for fiscal year 2023-2024. There will be a mandatory meeting for all new program applicants on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m. at the Central Office Boardroom. To request a detailed RFP, contact Linda Burleson at 828-652-7919, ext. 22. Application forms are available at https://cp.ncdjjdp.org/CP/.

The Extension Gardener classes are open to anyone wanting to learn more about good gardening practices based on research-based information. The classes will be taught weekly on Thursday evenings at 6 p.m., starting Feb. 16. The classes will be taught at North Carolina Cooperative Extension-McDowell Center, Extension Conference Room, second floor, County Services Building, 60 E. Court St., Marion. For registration or information, call 828-652-8104.

McDowell High School’s class of 1973 will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year. Fifty years ago, the first graduates of McDowell High walked across the stage. The reunion is planned for Oct. 6-7. If you were a member of this class, organizers need your contact information. Text Jaime Rankin Stone at 460-1372 to be included.

The Hankins community has a community food box and the nonperishable food items inside are available to anyone who may be in need. The red box is in the store parking lot at Burnette’s Landing & Campground on Hankins Road, just past the Hankins-North Fork Fire Department. For more information, call 828-442-8098.

The city of Marion Tree Board is recruiting new members. Members must have an interest in trees and landscaping, live inside of the Marion city limits and be able to attend quarterly meetings. Applications for this advisory board opportunity can be found at marionnc.org/213/Tree-Board. For additional information, contact City Clerk/Public Information Officer Landdis Hollifield at 828-652-3551, ext. 306, or at lhollifield@marionnc.org.

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League will offer Arts by Design, which is free and held the last Monday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mark your calendars now and bring a friend. This will be a time for members to get together for a day of creativity and comradery. Working in the studio alone has it benefits, however it is a solitary endeavor. Let’s get to know one another better. So, take a break, no matter what medium or craft you feel like working on, bring it along and spend a day with other members. The gallery is closed on Mondays, so if you come later than 10-10:15 a.m. and you don’t know the code for the key box, call the gallery when you get there, and someone will come let you in. The number is 828-668-1100.

The Foothills Community Band is resuming practice on Tuesday nights from 7-8:30 p.m. in the Greenlee Theatre at MACA and would like any and all prior band members and new members to join in the practice. There are openings for all positions. For more information, call 828-460-6706.

Can you be a voice for a child? Can you advocate for them in court? Can you speak for their best interests? Become a McDowell Guardian ad Litem today and be a voice for the children in our community. For more information, call 828-655-4121.

CarePartners Hospice and Palliative Care McDowell, voted “The Best of McDowell County” in Home Healthcare for 2021, is seeking volunteers. Do you enjoy serving others, working behind the scenes or working with veterans? If so, CarePartners has positions available to serve as a patient and family support volunteer, administrative office support volunteer or as a We Honor Veterans program volunteer. These volunteer roles are designed to support staff and do not take the place of a staff position. If you are interested in joining our team or to learn more about our volunteer opportunities, call the volunteer services department at 828-652-1318.

The Agricultural Advisory Board is seeking volunteers to serve on its board. The purpose of the board is to review and approve applications for qualified farmland and voluntary agricultural districts, make recommendations concerning the establishment and modification of agricultural districts, hold public hearings and perform other related tasks as assigned. At least five of the seven members shall be actively engaged in production agriculture. Applications are available online at mcdowellgov.com. Mail or drop off your application to Clerk to the Board, 60 E. Court St., Marion.

Mercy Fund Animal Rescue still has doghouses to offer free of charge and with free delivery. Call Joy at 652-7980 to get yours or one for your neighbor (with their permission of course). You can take advantage of the low-cost spay/neuter program for owned, socialized cats (Marilyn at 756-7067) and the feral cat spay/neuter program (Susan at 317-1939). All owned cats must be 6 months old to have surgery.

Circle of Parents meets on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 5:30-7 p.m. The meetings are held at Cross Mill Pentecostal Holiness Church at 35 Reservoir Road in Marion. There is no charge to attend and refreshments will be served. Child care will be provided for children that are walking to 5 years of age. Circle of Parents is a support group where families and caregivers with children from infant to age 5 can openly discuss the successes and challenges of raising children. For questions or additional information, call 828-767-2385.

McDowell Transit is able to transport anyone in McDowell County for free to receive both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Call 828-559-0744 and select option 2 to leave a voicemail message and reserve your spot. You should leave your name, date of birth, physical address, phone number, the name and address of your destination and the time and date of your appointment. All appointments must be scheduled at least three business days in advance. Appointments may be scheduled Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Earlier appointments times are encouraged.

Mountain Gateway Museum in Old Fort hosts a free Sunday afternoon music jam from 2-4 p.m. every Sunday except during major holiday weekends. The jam session is held on the museum’s front porch, 24 Water St. in Old Fort, and features the local bluegrass band, Possum Creek. Gospel and country music also is played. Musicians of all skill levels are welcome to participate. Just bring your own instrument and join in. The public also is invited bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the music. For more information, call 828-668-9259 or visit the museum’s website at www.mgmnc.org.

The McDowell Senior Center is in desperate need for volunteers for the local home-delivered meals program. The Adopt-A-Route program provides an excellent way for companies and organizations to engage in the community by delivering a midday meal to homebound older adults in our community. If you are a business owner, manager or a team leader for a church or social group, please consider the Adopt-A-Route program. Drivers use their own vehicles to deliver meals on routes throughout McDowell. Each route normally takes 1 to 1½ hours to deliver. Meals are ready to be picked up at the Senior Center starting each day at 10:45 a.m. McDowell County offers mileage reimbursement to home-delivered meals drivers. Individuals or groups interested in assisting with home-delivered meals can call the McDowell Senior Center at 659-0826. Interested candidates can also email volctr@mcdowellgov.com for more information.

The McDowell County chapter of Toastmasters can help you build your communication and leadership skills. McDowellNC Toastmasters meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. every Tuesday. Contact the group at McDowellNC.toastmastersclubs.org.

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League has ongoing classes every week, but face masks are required. Mathilda Potter’s Wednesday pottery class is held every Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. Students at all levels are welcome. Space is available. In addition, Maylin Travers’ Thursday Kids Clay class is taking place. Space is available. These are also being held at the Arrowhead Gallery and Studios in Old Fort. Call 828-668-1100 or visit the website at www.arrowheadart.org for more information or to register.

A “blessing box” can be found at 75 Reservoir Road containing free canned foods and nonperishable items for anyone in need. Also, if anyone wants to donate, they should feel free to do so.

The Community Forums, West Marion, Marion East and Old Fort have been combined into one monthly forum, rotating in each community. For February, the forum will be in Old Fort on Thursday, Feb. 16. In March, the forum will meet with the Marion East community on Thursday, March 16. The forums have gone from the fourth Thursday to the third Thursday of the month in rotating communities. The forum leaders encourage all county residents to get involved. You do not need to live in one of the communities to attend a forum. Their goal is to identify opportunities and strengths, connect folks to available resources and build relationships. For questions, reach out to Ginger Webb at ginger@westmarion.org. To learn more, visit www.westmarion.org and forum Facebook pages.

Many people are looking to meet their food needs with their own vegetable garden. Growing your own food can be done and can be fun, relaxing activity for all in your family. N.C. Cooperative Extension has many resources available to you. There is a gardening website, and also this site with resources on vegetable gardening. N.C. Cooperative Extension, McDowell County Center has a Gardening Hotline, 828-527-6367, open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. You can also email mcdowell.emg@gmail.com for all your gardening questions.

Rusty’s Legacy is seeking foster homes to help save dogs from the McDowell County Shelter. In an effort to keep our county shelter a no-kill facility, we need families willing to foster dogs from the shelter. The dogs will be taken in to Rusty’s Legacy as soon as shelter space or transport comes open. Rusty’s Legacy will provide all shots, food and anything else the foster would need. Most foster commitments are two to four weeks. For more information, call Rusty’s Legacy at 828-460-3190 or email rustyslegacync@aol.com.