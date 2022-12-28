What clicked in 2022: Here are the most-read stories, most viewed videos on The McDowell News website for the year.

What do readers want? If The McDowell News website numbers from 2022 are any indication, it’s giant alligators and the potential health benefits of apple cider vinegar.

As the year comes to an end, we are taking a look at what stories made an impact over the last 12 months. On Friday, reporter Mike Conley has a roundup of what we believe were some of the most important developments in government, education and the community in general.

I decided to dive into the most-read stories on our website. Our staff here posts local news, both stories and videos, while national and international stories and videos appearing on our site are the responsibility of a staff that works with us and other papers owned by Lee Enterprises.

Thanks to analytics and other magical internet workings that people smarter than me understand, we are able to get real numbers on what people read and don’t read online.

In addition to putting local stories and videos on our site, I sometimes come across odd and interesting items that I want to share with local readers because I think you guys will find them as riveting as I do.

That’s why on May 3 I shared a story headlined "Illegally killed alligator was so big, it damaged poachers’ pickup, Georgia cops say." It had no local ties, but I figured people would like to read it.

It turns out, my instincts were correct. That story – along with a photo from Georgia wildlife officials – was the most read, or clicked on, story posted by The McDowell News in 2022, getting nearly 30,000 views.

The story was written by Mark Price of The Charlotte Observer and was available for us to use through Tribune News Service.

Next was one that I can’t quite figure out. It was headlined “Why drinking apple cider vinegar can be life changing for your health.”

It’s a video and it got more than 20,000 page views. I suspect it was automatically embedded into several local stories as a bonus feature, because I am sure neither Mike Conley nor I had a sip of the stuff all year.

The rest of the top 10 most-read stories online for 2022 are hyperlocal. They are: