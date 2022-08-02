Whaley Farm Brewery opens in Old Fort

McDowell County’s newest craft brewery is serving up some tasty beverages made from locally grown ingredients that celebrate the rich agricultural heritage of western North Carolina.

Located at 178 Catawba Ave. in Old Fort, Whaley Farm Brewery opened for business on Friday, July 22. The opening of Old Fort’s second craft brewery comes more than two years after Chris and Jessica Whaley first announced their plans.

“We are just really excited about joining the community in Old Fort,” said Chris Whaley in March 2020. “It’s a really nice town. We are looking forward to focusing on making approachable beers while celebrating local agriculture.”

Now that their brewery is open, the Whaleys are serving up their finest creations to thirsty customers in their taproom.

“It’s been great to see a lot of local people come out and also to see some people from Asheville and the surrounding area make the trek here,” Chris Whaley told The McDowell News.

Chris has 11 years of experience working in the craft beer industry, including being the lead brewer at the Thirsty Monk in downtown Asheville. His wife Jessica has a farm in Black Mountain where she grows produce. They plan to have a show garden on the property next to their brewery in Old Fort. It will grow produce that they will incorporate in their beers.

The young couple has a special connection to Old Fort. They got engaged in 2015 at beautiful Catawba Falls.

The process to build their new brewery took longer than expected. There was the COVID-19 pandemic, which was an unprecedented challenge for many new and existing businesses. Also, their new building was constructed from the ground up. Other breweries are usually located in old buildings that have been renovated and repurposed.

Their building covers 3,200 square feet on Catawba Avenue and it reflects the agricultural heritage of western North Carolina. The brewery has barn doors on the front entrance and a cupola. There’s also a covered patio facing Mill Creek and an outdoor seating area.

Hillman Beer Old Fort is located close by on the other side of Mill Creek.

Inside, Whaley Farm Brewery is serving up lagers, bitters and a porter. Chris has an affinity for making English-style pub ales.

“We have a rotating lineup of beers that we offer featuring local ingredients, local malts,” he said to The McDowell News.

He also makes a grisette, which is a variety of beer originating from the mining regions along the border of France and Belgium. It is a close relative of other farmhouse ales of the region.

The Whaleys are very proud of the bar at their business. It was built from old wood that came from a corn crib in central Illinois that was owned by Chris’ grandfather. This cool piece of family history has found a new home in Old Fort.

The portion of the building for making beer has seven stainless steel tanks and two of them are dedicated just for lager production.

In just a couple of weeks, the new brewery has been a hit in Old Fort. “We’ve gotten so many people from Old Fort coming through,” said Jessica. “It’s really cool to meet a lot of local people.”

At one point, they were pouring beer for three generations of local residents.

“Great space, delicious beer!” wrote fellow brewer Brandi Young Hillman on Facebook. “You must try the cask ale. Congrats Chris and Jessica!”

“Congrats on opening,” wrote Jennifer Ames on Facebook. “I’m so happy you’re here. We had a wonderful experience on your 2nd day! Very beautiful space.”

Whaley Farm Brewery uses ingredients from Jessica’s farm in the making of these beers. Her vegetable produce is also available at the brewery and more will be added when the garden is established. They also have snacks made by western North Carolina producers and food products like pimento cheese and goat cheese.

The Whaleys plan to have food trucks at their brewery, such as what Mica Town and the Feisty Goldfish have done.

Whaley Farm Brewery is open from noon to 8 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The Whaleys said the schedule may change as they hire employees to help them operate the business.

It can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100078716813619 and on Instagram.