For the third time, students at West Marion Elementary School served up a garden-to-table dinner featuring the food they themselves grew.

On Thursday, April 27, the students in the Garden Club at West Marion Elementary held their third semiannual School Garden to Table event. The COVID-19 pandemic forced them to miss having it for the last two school years.

This is a dinner for the club’s members, their parents and community donors. The students grow the vegetables and then harvest, cook and serve the food made with the vegetables. They also clean it up after the dinner is over, said Carleen Anderson, who is the co-director of West Marion Elementary’s Garden Club.

The students harvested peppers, onions, cilantro, garlic from last summer and they did a canning lesson and made the ingredients into salsa. Tomatoes were donated from Irma’s Produce in Old Fort. This year, the students cooked tacos since the theme was Mexican. The beef was all from local farms including Whitehouse Beef & Berry Farm and Rocky Pass Beef. Students grew lettuce this spring from seeds and they had some other lettuce donated from Painter’s Greenhouse in Old Fort.

“The importance of the event is to showcase what the children learned in the growing process, the harvest, prepping the meal, cooking the meal and serving the meal,” said Anderson.

West Marion Elementary has an outside school garden and a fully operational greenhouse. The school received donations from Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Marion, Walmart in Marion, M&M Greenhouse in Morganton and Painters Greenhouse. All of these donors were invited to the appreciation dinner. Anderson and Susan Markwat are McDowell County Master Gardener volunteers. They both direct this club of 25 students who are in the third to fifth grades.

Sweet Betsy Farm in Marion is another donor. The club members adopted a bee hive and Sweet Betsy Farm donated door prizes and some honey for the fifth graders who are moving up, according to Anderson.

“They won’t get to see the honey harvest in the fall,” she said.