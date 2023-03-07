West Marion Community Forum Inc. will host the second annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival, happening Thursday, June 15 through Sunday.

This is a live event featuring various activities, speakers, and performances. The Juneteenth Freedom Festival will celebrate African American culture, heritage, and, most importantly, abolishment of slavery. It is a place for all races, nationalities and religions to join hands and truthfully acknowledge a period in history that shaped and continues to influence our society today, according to a news release.

“Last year’s festival was a huge success and we anticipate more participation from residents to our second annual Freedom Festival,” said Paula Swepson, executive director of West Marion Community Forum also known as West Marion Inc. “There will be activities for all, whether you like to visit Lake James or like going to festivals for the arts and crafts or good food. All are welcome and we encourage any and everyone to join us and celebrate our culture and freedom.”

The tentative schedule is as follows:

• Thursday, June 15 - Miss Juneteenth Pageant

• Friday, June 16 - Fun Day at Lake James

• Saturday, June 17 - Festival at West Marion Community Park

• Sunday, June 18 - Worship Service at West Marion Community Park.

Organizers are in need of vendors, volunteers, and sponsors for the festival at West Marion Community Park on Saturday, June 17. If you think this is something in which you are interested in participating, reach out to by email: westmarioncommunityforum@gmail.com or call 828-442-7366

Organizers are offering the Juneteenth Freedom Festival free of charge to our community.

"However, staging an event of this magnitude has expenses that we cannot avoid. As a result, local sponsorship is vital to the event’s success. We would greatly appreciate it if you joined us to sponsor this momentous event in our community,” reads a statement from West Marion Inc.

There are five sponsorship levels for you to choose from:

• Freedom - ($1,000 and up) (eight available): Six event T-shirts, social media acknowledgement, hyperlink on West Marion Website, logo on event banner, full page ad in event guide.

• Jubilee - ($500-$999) (eight available): Four event T-shirts, social media acknowledgement, hyperlink on West Marion Website, logo on event banner, ½ page ad in event guide

• Emancipation - ($250-$499) (15 available): Four event T-shirts, social media acknowledgement, logo on West Marion Website, logo on event banner, ¼ page ad in event guide.

• Foundation - ($100-$249) (15 available): Two event T-shirts, social media acknowledgement, logo on West Marion Website, business card size ad or name in event guide.

• Village - ($25 to $99): One event T-shirt, social media acknowledgement, Name in event guide.

West Marion Community Forum Inc. is a nonprofit organization under the IRS code 501 (c)(3) of North Carolina statutes. All donations go directly to the Juneteenth Freedom Festival general fund to make this event a huge success. Your sponsorship donation is tax-deductible, and we will gladly provide a letter attesting to your support, according to the news release.

Make checks payable to: West Marion Community Forum Inc., 220 W. Grayson St. Marion, NC 28752.

For more information contact: email: westmarioncommunityforum@gmail.com or phone:828-442-7366.

For more information on the organization, visit the Website for West Marion Community Forum https://www.westmarion.org/.