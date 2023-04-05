Editor's note: This is the first of a two-part feature.

When Stephanie Stafford and her partner of seven years, Katie Turnmire, arrived at Camp Grier in Old Fort on Saturday afternoon, they knew a bit about what to expect from the Wellness and Empowerment Retreat they had registered for in conjunction with International Firewalk Day, a worldwide event held annually on the first Saturday in April to draw attention to the ancient ritual of walking on hot coals as a transformative tool in healing, as well as mental and spiritual growth.

This was the second time the pair had been to Camp Grier for a Wellness and Empowerment Retreat hosted by Patty and Ron Schaeffer, certified Firewalk trainers with Obsidian FireWalking of Shelby, the first being last November. They were familiar with other ancient, if somewhat nontraditional, activities they would experience leading up to the firewalk: arrow breaking, board breaking and glass walking.

What neither of them expected, however, was that during a second glass walking breakout session, Stephanie, a professional nail technician, would be empowered to take what for her would be a very painful first step toward healing of emotional trauma that she has carried for more than 35 years, since she was about 10 years old.

What is glass walking?

Glass walking is the practice of walking on broken pieces of glass as a means of physically and emotionally overcoming the pain of past trauma or maladaptive behavior and moving toward healing and transformation. For many, the symbolism of walking on sterilized, broken wine and liquor bottles carries great mental and emotional significance for them in their recovery process.

“If you can do this — if you can overcome the pain of walking on this glass — you can do anything in your life,” said Patty, who is herself both a peer support specialist, as well as certified peer support trainer under contract with Partners Behavioral Health Management and Mental Health Association in Cleveland County.

She is also the executive director of WellSurgent, a nonprofit dedicated to helping people with mental health and substance use disorders. In 2017, she received a state Recovery Champion Award for her professional and volunteer service, teaching and leadership in mental health and substance recovery.

Two-thirds of the glass walking participants on Saturday were in long-term recovery from alcohol and substance use disorders. Many are now certified peer support specialists themselves, working with others who are struggling with mental health and substance use challenges in their own lives. Some came to support spouses and partners in recovery.

Tracy Effler, who lives in Lenoir but works as a peer support specialist in McDowell County, came to Saturday’s event after hearing Patty speak at a recent NC One Community in Recovery Conference.

On Nov. 1 of this year, Tracy will celebrate 16 years in recovery from substance use.

“(This retreat) has taken me way out of my comfort zone,” she said, “but I have loved every minute of it. It is truly empowering. My recovery was a secret, but for 11 years now, I have worked as a certified peer support specialist.”

During a session earlier in the day, Stephanie had supported Katie as she did the glass walk. Having a support partner is a key element in not only ensuring safety during the event, but is symbolic of the necessity of having support and accountability partners during the recovery process to help deal with the physical and mental pain of overcoming addiction and other mental health issues.

Stephanie’s journey

Stephanie had not walked during the first glass walking session on Saturday and acknowledged that she had not yet summoned the courage to take that first step.

When she was about 10 years old, Stephanie had experienced a significant traumatic event when she fell through a plate glass window and was seriously injured, with shards of glass cutting through muscles and exposing the bone in her right arm. Compounding the trauma, her mother, she said, “… beat the (crap) out of me and screamed that I needed to be quiet because I was crying when they were pulling pieces of glass from my arm.”

As an adult, she covered the scars with a colorful tattoo, but they were still visible as she held her arm out for others to see.

She and her mother have had a strained relationship for years, and her mother refuses to talk with her because she has a female partner.

A bold step forward

During the second session of glass walking, Patty invited retreat attendees to step forward if they wanted to participate. Folks like John Hughes IV of Salisbury quickly stepped forward to take his turn.

John is an attorney with Wallace and Graham, also of Salisbury, who has been designated a 2023 “Super Lawyer” by SuperLawyers.com, and who achieved Top 10 status on TopVerdict.com for his co-representation of plaintiffs in a hog nuisance lawsuit in North Carolina, returning a $473 million verdict for clients in 2018.

“Sometimes there are lots of things that separate our mind from our body,” he said, “but the arrow breaking and glass walking bring me back to my body.” (Arrow breaking is the act of placing an arrow tip at the base of the neck and pushing it against a board held by a partner until the arrow breaks.) After walking on the glass, he noted that he felt surprisingly calm going into it, even though it superficially seemed dangerous, but when the heard the sound of glass breaking under his feet, he was like, “Dang!”

John’s wife, Jenni, was much more reluctant to take the walk, but did so with coaxing. “Sometimes things are uncomfortable and it’s OK to go slow, but remember, there’s a difference in being uncomfortable and being confused.”

As Patty guided her through relaxing breathwork before she stepped onto the glass, she nervously quipped about how long she could keep doing the breathwork before she would ever calm down enough to take the first step. But then she did. For her, she said, “It was way scarier than firewalking.”

As Patty proceeded to explain to the group that Stephanie was going to put her foot on a piece of glass as a motivation for possibly walking on glass in a future session, there was a bit of surprise from the corner where Stephanie and Katie sat. Stephanie stood up, having summoned the courage to glass walk. She stepped forward, and with clear, guided instruction from Patty and emotional and physical support from Katie, she moved forward. She closed her eyes, she said, to focus, but tears welled up in the corners from the emotional memories of the traumatic experience she had as a 10-year-old.

When she finished, she cried and hugged Katie at length before sitting down and breathing a sigh of relief. Patty asked her what she was thinking as she completed the walk.

“Honestly,” she said, “I was thinking f--- you,” and then she called her mother’s name. It may take years to assuage the intense emotion from that early trauma, but she had taken the first step. The endorphin and dopamine release, she said, was incredible.

The answer to your question

Although it may come as a surprise to many, no one who stepped forward to walk on glass at Saturday’s Empowerment and Wellness event had cuts, bleeding or other injuries from the walk, despite the sound of glass crunching beneath them as they walked. Patty and Ron have been certified Firewalk, empowerment and glass walk trainers for several years and safety is their first priority.

In fact, Ron was a training specialist and training director for two national OSHA-related organizations for seven years before becoming a computer instructor at Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy in Mooresboro in 2011. (OSHA is the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for the federal government.)

For more information on Obsidian Firewalking, visit obsidianfirewalking.com.