In what has been a very mild winter so far across McDowell County and the rest of western North Carolina, a storm system this weekend looks to have the potential to bring some winter weather for parts of the area.

Potential might be the key word at the moment, considering how warm it’s been recently.

According to data kept at the Marion COOP (Cooperative Observer Program) station on North Garden Street, temperatures so far in February have run 2.1 degrees above normal, and that is coming on the heels of January when Marion ran 4.6 degrees above normal.

So far in 2023, the COOP station has recorded temperatures of above 60 degrees on 11 days. Just for reference, the coldest average high temperature in January for Marion is usually 49 degrees.

The warm weather has continued this week with 60s reported the last three days. A cold front that is moving through late Thursday, followed by another storm system on its heels, could set the stage for an unsettled weekend across the Southeast. And for some, that may be wintery in nature.

Foothills Action Network, a local meteorological company, is closely following the situation and released a full discussion on its website Thursday morning, going over the details of what might occur starting late Saturday night and going into the day on Sunday.

“An upper level low pressure center will dive into the Southeast US this weekend and energy will ultimately transfer to the coast as a secondary surface low pressure develops somewhere between GA, SC, and NC coastal areas. As this low strengthens, it will move northeast up the coastline through Sunday,” said (FAN) Chief Meteorologist Chris White.

The storm system at the upper levels is expected to help generate enough cold air to allow a mix of rain and snow to break out across western North Carolina Saturday night and Sunday morning. The process known as “dynamic cooling” will allow temperatures aloft to be pulled toward the surface as precipitation increases in intensity.

White noted how the lack of surface cold and relying on dynamic cooling can be a tricky proposition for forecasters as many variables, including storm track and the exact amount of cold air aloft, determine the precipitation types.

“One degree can literally make the difference between seeing a good snow event or being shut out altogether. Right now, guidance indicates that there is just enough cold air aloft to where the higher elevations of the county along the Blue Ridge Parkway and Eastern escarpment should be primarily snow after midnight Saturday and then a transition to rain initially over to snow in the lower elevations of the county by Sunday morning.”

The seven-day forecast on the Foothills Action Network website as of Thursday afternoon shows a 60% chance of rain and snow mixed with a morning low of 34 and an afternoon high of 36 degrees.

Due to the continued uncertainty of the forecast, Foothills Action Network has yet to release a “first call” snowfall forecast as of the current forecast cycle.

“Yeah, it’s too early to make a call on this considering how close the temperatures are. Not only that, but any deviation in the track of the upper level dynamics impacts who will see what and how much.”

With surface temperatures expected to be at or just above freezing on Sunday morning, any potential snowfall in the county could pose a risk of some power outages and some travel issues, which White noted.

“Should we turn out on the colder side and snow does fall on Sunday, it will definitely be one to stick to trees and power lines with temperatures being so close. This setup is really more like something you would see in a March storm given how mild it’s been rather than a more typical early-to-mid-February setup.

The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg is also holding a conservative approach at this point, less than three days out. The NWS forecast includes a chance of rain beginning Saturday afternoon and then changing to a mix of rain, snow and freezing rain after midnight with a low Sunday morning in the lower 30s.

Sunday’s NWS forecast includes a 70% chance of rain and snow mix changing to rain in the afternoon with little to no snow accumulation expected and a high in the 40s.